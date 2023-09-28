2023-2024 awards show schedule: How to watch

1 of 7 | Shakira is nominated at the Latin Grammy Awards. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The Golden Globes, Grammy Awards, Academy Awards and other award shows will return in 2023-2024 to honor the best in film, television, music and more. Several 2023 award shows have been delayed to 2024 due to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strikes. Advertisement

The Latin Grammy Awards, Billboard Music Awards and the Grio Awards are coming up next in the 2023 awards season.

Here are the details on upcoming shows:

Latin Grammy Awards - Nov. 16, 2023

The Latin Recording Academy presents the Latin Grammy Awards, or Latin Grammys, to recognize outstanding achievement in the Latin music industry.

The 24th annual ceremony will take place Nov. 16 at the Conference and Exhibition Centre (FIBES) in Sevilla, Spain, and air on Univision in the United States.

Advertisement

Mexican-American songwriter, producer and musician Édgar Barrera leads this year's nominees with 13 nominations, including Songwriter of the Year and Producer of the Year. Colombian artists Karol G, Shakira and Camilo, along with songwriter Keityn, follow with seven nominations each.

Billboard Music Awards - Nov. 19, 2023

The Billboard Music Awards honors music artists based on album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring, and social engagement, as tracked by Billboard.

This year's ceremony will take place Nov. 19. Performances, interviews and acceptance speeches will appear on Billboard's social media channels and also stream on the BBMAs website.

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha, Karol G, Morgan Wallen, Peso Pluma, NewJeans, Stray Kids, Mariah Carey and Tate McRae will perform. Stray Kids will perform its songs "S-Class" and "Lalalala," while Carey will take to the stage with her holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas is You."

Taylor Swift leads the nominees with 20 nominations. The singer currently has the most BBMAs wins (29) of any female artist, and may surpass Drake for the most wins of all time (34) if she takes home at least five awards this year.

Advertisement

Morgan Wallen and SZA follow with 17 nominations each, while The Weeknd has 16.

theGrio Awards - Nov. 25, 2023

The second annual Byron Allen presents theGrio Awards special will air Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS and also stream on Paramount+.

The awards show, which took place in October, celebrates excellence in film, music, comedy, television, sports, philanthropy, business, fashion, social justice and more, with an emphasis on Black performers and stars.

The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood and comedian Roy Wood Jr. will host the event.

This year's honorees include Mariah Carey, Don Cheadle and Misty Copeland.

Boyz II Men, Jennifer Hudson, Coco Jones, Patti LaBelle and Smokey Robinson will perform.

Soul Train Music Awards - Nov. 26, 2023

The Soul Train Music Awards are presented each year to honor the best in soul, R&B and hip-hop music.

This year's ceremony will take place Nov. 26 in Los Angeles and air on BET and BET Her.

Keke Palmer will host the event and perform.

SZA, Usher and Summer Walker lead the nominees with nine nominations each, followed by 21 Savage with eight nominations. Coco Jones and Victoria Monét are both up for six awards.

Advertisement

Golden Globe Awards - Jan. 7, 2024

The Golden Globe Awards, or Golden Globes, are presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) to recognize excellence in film and television.

The 81st annual ceremony will be held Jan. 7. The awards show is produced by Dick Clark Productions and has yet to announce a broadcast partner for 2024.

Primetime Emmy Awards - Jan. 15, 2024

The Primetime Emmy Awards, or Primetime Emmys, are presented by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS) to celebrate excellence in American primetime television programming.

The 75th annual ceremony will take place Jan. 15 at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and air at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.

The show was originally to take place in September 2023 but was delayed due to the Hollywood writers and actors strikes.

Succession leads the nominees with 27 nominations, followed by The Last of Us with 24 nominations. The White Lotus is up for 23 awards. All three TV series hail from HBO.

In addition, the Creative Arts Emmys will take place Jan. 6-7, 2024, at Peacock Theater. An edited version of the ceremony will air Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. EDT on FXX.

Advertisement

Grammy Awards - Feb. 4, 2024

The Recording Academy presents the Grammys to recognize outstanding achievements in the music industry.

The 67th annual ceremony will take place Feb. 4 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

SZA leads the nominees with nine nominations, including Record of the Year for "Kill Bill" and Album of the Year for SOS.

Victoria Monét, Phoebe Bridgers and mixing engineer Serban Ghenea follow with seven nominations each. Jon Batiste, Boy Genius, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff and Brandy Clark are all up for six awards.

People's Choice Awards - Feb. 18, 2024

The People's Choice Awards is a fan-voted awards show recognizing entertainers in film, television, music and more.

The 49th annual ceremony will be held Feb. 18 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., and air on NBC, Peacock and E!

Host, performers and nominees have yet to be announced.

British Academy Film Awards - Feb. 18, 2024

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) presents the British Academy Film Awards, or BAFTA Film Awards, to honor the best British and international contributions to film.

Advertisement

The 77th annual ceremony will take place Feb. 18 in London.

Nominations will be announced Jan. 18.

Screen Actors Guild Awards - Feb. 24, 2024

The Screen Actors Guild Awards, or SAG Awards, are presented by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) to honor outstanding performances in film and television.

The 30th annual ceremony will be held Feb. 24 at Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles and stream at 8 p.m. EDT on Netflix.

Nominations will be announced Jan. 10.

Independent Spirit Awards - Feb. 25, 2024

Film Independent presents the Independent Spirit Awards to recognize the best in independent film and television.

The 39th annual ceremony will take place Feb. 25 in Los Angeles.

Academy Awards - March 10, 2024

The Academy Awards, or the Oscars, are presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to honor artistic and technical achievements in filmmaking.

The 96th annual ceremony will be held March 10 at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and air on ABC.

Nominations will be announced Jan. 23.

Inside the 2023 VMAs: *NSYNC reunites, Taylor Swift wins

Left to right, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake, J.C. Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC reunite and present Taylor Swift with the Best Pop award during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on September 12, 2023. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Here are the details on past 2023 award shows:

Golden Globe Awards - Jan. 10

Advertisement

The Golden Globes are presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to recognize excellence in film and television.

The 80th annual ceremony took place Jan. 10 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., and aired at 8 p.m. EST on NBC. The show also streamed on Peacock.

Actor and comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosted the awards show.

Abbot Elementary, House of the Dragon, The Banshees of Inisherin and The Fabelmans were among the big winners.

Critics Choice Awards - Jan. 15

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) presents the Critics Choice Awards to honor achievements in film and television.

The 28th annual awards show was held Jan. 15 at Fairmont Century Hotel in Los Angeles and broadcast at 7 p.m. EST on The CW.

Actress and comedian Chelsea Handler hosted the ceremony.

Better Call Saul, Abbott Elementary and Everything Everywhere All at Once were among the big winners.

Grammy Awards - Feb. 5

The Recording Academy presents the Grammys to recognize outstanding achievements in the music industry.

The 65th annual ceremony took place Feb. 5 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and aired at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. The show also streamed on Paramount+.

Advertisement

Comedian Trevor Noah hosted the show for his third consecutive year.

Beyoncé was among the big winners, setting a record with her 32rd win.

British Academy Film Awards - Feb. 19

The BAFTA Film Awards are presented by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) to honor outstanding contributions to film.

The 76th annual awards show was held Feb. 19 at Royal Festival Hall at Southbank Centre in London.

Richard E. Grant and Alison Hammond hosted the show.

All Quiet on the Western Front was among the big winners.

NAACP Image Awards - Feb. 25

The NAACP Image Awards are presented by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) to honor outstanding performances in film, television, theatre, music and literature.

The 54th annual awards show took place Feb. 25 at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., and aired at 8 p.m. EST on BET.

Actress, singer and producer Queen Latifah hosted the show.

Abbott Elementary and actress Angela Bassett were among the big winners.

Screen Actors Guild Awards - Feb. 26

The SAG Awards are presented by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) to honor outstanding performances in film and television.

Advertisement

The 29th annual awards show was held Feb. 26 and streamed on Netflix's YouTube channel.

Everything Everywhere All at Once, The White Lotus, Abbott Elementary, Top Gun: Maverick and Stranger Things were among the big winners.

Independent Spirit Awards - March 4

Film Independent presents the Independent Spirit Awards to recognize the best in independent film and television.

The 38th annual ceremony took place March 4 at Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif.

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Abbott Elementary and Bear were among the big winners.

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards - March 4

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards are presented by Nickelodeon to celebrate fan favorites in film, television, music, sports and more.

This year's ceremony took place March 4 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and aired at 7 p.m. EST on Nickelodeon.

Wednesday and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 were among the big winners.

Academy Awards - March 12

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences presents the Academy Awards, known as the Oscars, to honor achievements in filmmaking.

The 95th annual awards show took place March 12 at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and aired on ABC.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel hosted the ceremony for a third time.

Advertisement

Everything Everywhere All at Once and All Quiet on the Western Front were among the big winners.

iHeartRadio Music Awards - March 27

iHeartMedia presents the iHeartRadio Music Awards to honor the most popular artists and music heard on iHeartMedia radio stations. Winners are chosen via performance data, with fans able to vote for their favorites in select categories.

This year's ceremony took place March 27 at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and aired at 8 p.m. EST on Fox. The show also broadcast on iHeartRadio stations nationwide and the iHeartRadio app.

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles were among the big winners.

GLAAD Media Awards - March 30 and May 13

The GLAAD Media Awards are presented by GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) to honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues.

The awards show will have two ceremonies in 2023, one March 30 in Los Angeles and one May 13 in New York City.

Fire Island and Anything's Possible were among the big winners.

CMT Music Awards - April 2

The CMT Music Awards are a fan-voted awards show presented by CMT that honor excellence in country music videos and performance.

Advertisement

The 57th annual awards show took place April 2 at Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and aired at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS. The show was also available to stream on Paramount+.

Singer Kelsea Ballerini hosted the event for her third consecutive year. Kane Brown co-hosted and performed.

Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll were among the big winners.

Latin American Music Awards - April 20

Dick Clark Productions presents the Latin American Music Awards to recognize outstanding achievements by artists in the Latin music industry.

The 8th annual awards show took place April 20 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and air at 7 p.m. EDT on UniMás, Univision, and Galavisión.

Galilea Montijo and Julián Gil hosted the ceremony.

Karol G and Becky G were among the big winners.

MTV Movie & TV Awards - May 7

MTV presents the MTV Movie & TV Awards to honor the best in both scripted and unscripted film and television.

This year's ceremony took place May 7 at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles and aired at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.

Drew Barrymore was to host the show but dropped out in support of the WGA strike.

Advertisement

Pedro Pascal, Jennifer Coolidge and Scream VI were among the big winners.

The 2022 awards show was split into two different events: the MTV Movie & TV Awards and the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. This year's show recombined the events.

Academy of Country Music Awards - May 11

The ACM Awards are presented by the Academy of Country Music to honor accomplishments in the country music industry.

The 58th annual awards show took place May 11 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, and streamed at 8 p.m. EDT on Prime Video.

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks hosted the ceremony.

Lainey Wilson, Hardy and Cole Swindell were among the big winners.

British Academy Television Awards - May 14

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts presents the BAFTA TV Awards to honor the best in television broadcast on British screens.

The 69th annual ceremony took place May 14, while the BAFTA Television Craft Awards were held April 23.

Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan hosted the awards show.

Tony Awards - June 11

Advertisement

The American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League present the Tony Awards to recognize excellence in live Broadway theater.

The 76th annual ceremony were held June 11 at United Palace in New York, N.Y., and aired on CBS. The show also streamed on Paramount+.

Kimberly Akimbo, Leopoldstadt and Parade were among the big winners.

Daytime Emmy Awards - June 16 (Postponed)

The Daytime Emmys are presented by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) to recognize outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts, in such categories as daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting and legal/courtroom programs.

The 50th annual awards show was to take place June 16.

The ceremony was postponed due to the WGA strike, which began on May 2.

General Hospital leads the nominees with 19 nominations, followed by The Bold of the Beautiful with 14 nominations and The Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives with 11 nominations each.

BET Awards - June 25

Black Entertainment Television (BET) presents the BET Awards to celebrate Black entertainers and other people of color in music, film, sports and philanthropy.

The 23rd annual ceremony took place June 25 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and aired at 8 p.m. EDT on BET. This year's event celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Advertisement

SZA and Beyoncé were among the big winners.

People's Choice Country Awards - Sept. 28, 2023

NBC presents the People's Choice Country Awards to honor country music's most popular artists. Like the People's Choice Awards, winners are chosen by fan vote.

The inaugural People's Choice Country Awards took place Sept. 28 at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. The ceremony aired at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC and was also available to stream on Peacock.

Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson were among the big winners.

Billboard Latin Music Awards - Oct. 5, 2023

The Billboard Latin Music Awards are presented by Billboard to honor the most popular albums, songs and performers in Latin music.

The 30th annual ceremony took place Oct. 5 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla., and aired on Telemundo.

Mexican actress Jacqueline Bracamontes and Ecuadorian actor Danilo Carrera hosted the ceremony.

Peso Pluma and Bad Bunny were among the big winners.

BET Hip Hop Awards - Oct. 10, 2023

BET presents the BET Hip Hop Awards to celebrate outstanding achievements in hip hop music.

The 17th annual awards show took place Oct. 3 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta and aired on BET.

Advertisement

Fat Joe hosted the ceremony, which featured performances by Offset, DaBaby, GloRilla and other artists.

Kendrick Lamar and Ice Spice were among the big winners.

MTV Europe Music Awards - Canceled

The MTV EMAs are presented by MTV to honor music artists from around the world. The show is held in Europe each year.

This year's EMAs were to take place Nov. 5 at Paris Nord Villepinte in Paris but were canceled in October due to the Israel-Hamas war. The awards show will return in November 2024.

Taylor Swift was the top nominee with seven nominations, while Rodrigo and SZA followed with six nominations each. Doja Cat, Måneskin, Miley Cyrus and Nicki Minaj were all up for four awards.

Country Music Association Awards - Nov. 8. 2023

The Country Music Association Awards, or CMA Awards, are presented by the Country Music Association to recognize outstanding achievement in the country music industry.

The 57th annual ceremony was held Nov. 8 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and aired on ABC.

Jelly Roll and Wynonna Judd opened the show with a performance of "Need a Favor." Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Carly Pearce and Chris Stapleton, and other artists also performed.

Advertisement

Lainey Wilson was among the big winners.