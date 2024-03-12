We're kicking off our second half-century! The 51st #DaytimeEmmys are LIVE on @CBS and @paramountplus Friday 6/7, 8p ET (delayed PT). pic.twitter.com/ck5e0nUbpg— Daytime Emmys (@DaytimeEmmys) March 12, 2024

March 12 (UPI) -- The Daytime Emmy Awards will return in June.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and CBS announced in a press release Tuesday that the 51st annual ceremony will take place June 7.

The Daytime Emmys will be held at the Westin Bonaventure in Los Angeles and air at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS. The show also will be available to stream on Paramount+.

This year will mark the 18th time CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmys, more than any other network.

"We eagerly anticipate our return in June as we once again partner with CBS to recognize the exceptional and talented individuals who make daytime television great," NATAS president and CEO Adam Sharp said. "We're thrilled to kick off our second half-century of the Daytime Emmys."

The Daytime Emmys recognize outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, culinary and legal/courtroom programs.

The 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards took place in January after being delayed due to the Hollywood writers and actors strikes.