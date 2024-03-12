Trending
Music
March 12, 2024 / 9:48 AM

Eric Carmen, singer-songwriter known for 'All by Myself,' dies at 74

By Annie Martin
Singer-songwriter Eric Carmen died at age 74 over the weekend. Photo courtesy of Pixnio
March 12 (UPI) -- "All by Myself" singer Eric Carmen has died.

Carmen, a singer-songwriter who performed with the Raspberries and as a solo artist, died over the weekend, according to his website. He was 74.

"It is with tremendous sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Eric Carmen," the singer's wife, Amy Carmen, said in the notice. "Our sweet, loving and talented Eric passed away in his sleep, over the weekend."

"It brought him great joy to know, that for decades, his music touched so many and will be his lasting legacy," she added. "Please respect the family's privacy as we mourn our enormous loss."

Carmen came to fame as the frontman of the Raspberries, a pop-rock band inspired by the Beatles and other acts, in the early 1970s. The group disbanded in 1975 after releasing four albums and such singles as "Go All the Way" and "I Wanna Be with You."

As a solo artist, Carmen had several hits in the late '70s and '80s, including "All by Myself," "Never Gonna Fall in Love Again," "Hungry Eyes" and "Make Me Lose Control."

The singer released his sixth and final album, I Was Born to Love You, in 2000.

