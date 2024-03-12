Trending
March 12, 2024 / 11:05 AM

'Fallout,' 'Franklin,' 'Becoming Karl Lagerfeld' among Canneseries lineup

By Annie Martin
Ella Purnell will present "Fallout" at the Canneseries festival. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Ella Purnell will present "Fallout" at the Canneseries festival. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Organizers have announced the lineup for the 2024 Cannes International Series Festival.

The 7th annual Canneseries television festival will take place April 5 to 10 in Cannes, France.

Fallout, Franklin, Becoming Karl Lagerfeld, Fiasco and Terminal will screen Out of Competition.

Fallout is a post-apocalyptic drama based on the Fallout video game franchise. The show hails from Westworld co-creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan and will premiere April 11 on Prime Video.

Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Kyle MacLachlan, Aaron Moten, Sarita Choudhury and Dale Dickey star.

MacLachlan and Purnell will present Fallout at the festival, where they will be honored with the Canal+ Icon Award and Madame Figaro Rising Star Award, respectively.

Franklin is a historical drama based on the Stacy Schiff book A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America. Michael Douglas stars as Benjamin Franklin, a Founding Father of the United States.

The series is directed by Tim Van Patten and premieres April 12 on Apple TV+.

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld is a biographical drama starring Daniel Brühl as fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. The show premieres June 7 on Disney+.

Dark Horse, Dumbsday, Living On a Razor's Edge, Moresnet, Operation sabre, The Zweiflers, This is not Sweden and To the Wonder will screen in Competition.

"This upcoming edition feels like the culmination of our efforts and a real achievement in a competitive and challenging market which has been impacted a pandemic, a double strike, geo-political and economic turmoils," Canneseries artistic director Albin Lewi told Variety.

"Our lineup is qualitative and varied, with a mix of anticipated series from platforms and networks, as well as pure discoveries," he added.

