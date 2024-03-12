Trending
Kylie Minogue, Future to headline Splendour in the Grass festival

By Annie Martin
Kylie Minogue will perform at Splendour in the Grass festival in July. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Kylie Minogue will perform at Splendour in the Grass festival in July. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Kylie Minogue will take the stage at Australia's Splendour in the Grass festival this year.

Organizers announced Tuesday that Minogue, rapper Future and rock band Arcade Fire will headline the annual camping festival in July.

Splendour in the Grass will take place July 19 to 21 at Ngarindjin / North Byron Parklands.

Minogue will headline the July 19 shows, with G Flip, Turnstile, Tash Sultana, Omar Apollo, Partiboi69, Angie McMahon and other artists to perform.

Future will perform July 20, along with Yeat, Hayden James, Fontaines D.C., Lizzy McAlpine, Tones and I, The Last Dinner Party, The Presets, Pond and more.

Arcade Fire will take the stage July 21, with Girl in Red, Baby Gravy (Yung Gravy X Bbnos), Royel Otis, DJ Seinfeld, The Kills, TV Girl, Thelma Plum, Fletcher and other artists to perform.

Minogue released Tension, her first album in nearly three years, in September 2023.

The singer launched her first-ever Las Vegas residency show at The Voltaire at The Venetian in November.

