Kylie Minogue to launch Las Vegas residency show in November

Kylie Minogue announced her first-ever Las Vegas residency at The Voltaire at The Venetian. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- Kylie Minogue has landed her own Las Vegas residency show. The 55-year-old Australian singer announced her first-ever Las Vegas residency at The Voltaire at The Venetian on Thursday. Advertisement

"VEGAS BABY! So excited to headline the all-new @VoltaireLV at @VenetianVegas starting this fall. See you there! #MoreThanJustAResidency," she wrote alongside a teaser on Instagram.

The new show kicks off Nov. 3 and will run into January 2024. Tickets go on sale Aug. 9.

Minogue has not toured in the United States since 2011.

At a press conference in Los Angeles, the singer promised extravagant costumes and dances for her residency show.

"I want it to be the kind of essence of what a Kylie show has become, enough glamour and abandon," Minogue said. "I've got some versions of songs that have not been heard, like reinterpretations of songs, which is exciting. Live bed dances, amazing costumes."

"That's the base and then we'll see what surprises we can come up with," she teased.

Minogue will perform her hits and songs from her forthcoming album, Tension.

The singer is known for such singles as "Can't Get You Out of My Head," "Slow," "Dancing" and "Padam Padam."