July 27 (UPI) -- Tyler Childers is back with new music.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter released a single and music video for the song "In Your Love" on Thursday.

The "In Your Love" video features Teen Wolf and Arrow star Colton Haynes and You actor James Scully, who play two coalminers who fall in love in 1950s Appalachia. The video was written by author Silas House.

In an interview with NPR, Childers and House discussed the video and being an ally to LGBTQ+ people and other marginalized communities.

"Even if you have the privilege of walking through this world unfazed, it's more important than ever to stand with and for and up for things, to be vocal," Childers said.

"To see yourself in art is a really important thing, especially when you're from an 'other' place," House added. "You rarely see LGBT people in rural settings in a positive way. You often see them getting murdered there, or escaping from there, but that's it. That's why this [video] matters, especially for country music."

"In Your Love" will appear on Childers' forthcoming sixth studio album, Rustin' in the Rain. The singer will release the album Sept. 8.

Rustin' in the Rain will mark Childers' first album since Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?, released in September 2022.

The singer is known for the singles "Whitehouse Road," "House Fire" and "All Your'n."