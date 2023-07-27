Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 27, 2023 / 8:12 AM

Celebrities mourn Sinead O'Connor's death: 'She was one of a kind'

By Annie Martin
1/6
Flea, Tori Amos, Cyndi Lauper, Tegan and Sara, Melissa Etheridge and other stars paid tribute to Sinéad O'Connor (pictured) following the singer's death at age 56. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Flea, Tori Amos, Cyndi Lauper, Tegan and Sara, Melissa Etheridge and other stars paid tribute to Sinéad O'Connor (pictured) following the singer's death at age 56. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Celebrities are mourning the death of Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor.

Flea, Tori Amos, Cyndi Lauper, Tegan and Sara, Melissa Etheridge and other music artists paid tribute to O'Connor on social media following her death at age 56.

Advertisement

O'Connor, a singer-songwriter best known for her rendition of "Nothing Compares 2 U," died Wednesday, her family confirmed to Irish news outlets. A cause of death was not shared.

The recording artist was open about her struggles with mental health during her lifetime and was hospitalized in January 2022 following the death of her son, Shane Lunny.

Flea, the bassist for Red Hot Chili Peppers, remembered O'Connor on Instagram as a "one of kind" artist and personality.

"Sinead. Man, it's a sad and beautiful world. She was the best. For us all us street kids, all us wildlings, when she became huge, it felt like one of us had made it," the musician wrote. "I am not trying to compare myself or anyone else to her, she was one of a kind. But thats what it felt like to me. Like she was one of us."

Advertisement

"She was like Billie Holiday to me," he added. "All her pain, all her beauty, those incredible songs. bless her heart."

Amos honored O'Connor a "brilliant songwriter" and "beautiful soul."

"Sinead was a force of nature who was a brilliant songwriter and performer and whose talent we will not see the like of again," the singer wrote.

"Such passion, such an intense presence and a beautiful soul, who battled her own personal demons so courageously. Be at peace dear Sinead, you will forever be in our hearts," she added.

Lauper praised O'Connor on Instagram as "a great artist with an incredible voice."

"Remembering Sinead O'Connor. A unique talent who made an indelible mark on pop culture. Outspoken and brave. A lot of trials and tribulations. A great artist with an incredible voice. She will be missed," she wrote.

On Twitter, Tegan and Sara recalled listening to O'Connor's music when they were young and spoke about how the singer influenced their own creativity.

"Our mom used to blast Lion and The Cobra in our minivan on the way to school. We were 7 but screamed along to every word. Sinead fanned the flames of creativity in us from very young. Sad to see the news she's gone. Sending love to wherever we go when we die," the sisters wrote.

Etheridge called O'Connor's death a "tragedy" and remembered first meeting the singer at the 1989 Grammy Awards.

"This is such a tragedy. What a loss. She was haunted all her life. What a talent. I remember my first Grammy show meeting this small shy Irish girl," she wrote.

Etheridge and O'Connor were both nominated for Best Rock Vocal Performance, Female at the Grammys that year.

Notable Deaths of 2023

Sinead O'Connor
Irish singer and activist Sinead O'Connor performs in concert in Paris on November 13, 2007. O'Connor, best known for her song "Nothing Compares 2 U," died at the age of 56 on July 26. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Singer Sinéad O'Connor dies at 56 Celebrities mourn Tony Bennett's death: 'Truly one of the greats' Rolling Stones wish Mick Jagger a happy 80th birthday What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Tori Kelly gives update after hospitalization: 'I'm feeling stronger'
Music // 16 minutes ago
Tori Kelly gives update after hospitalization: 'I'm feeling stronger'
July 27 (UPI) -- "Nobody Love" singer Tori Kelly gave an update after reportedly being hospitalized for blood clots.
Rauw Alejandro confirms Rosalia split, denies cheating rumors
Entertainment News // 39 minutes ago
Rauw Alejandro confirms Rosalia split, denies cheating rumors
July 27 (UPI) -- Rauw Alejandro confirmed he and Rosalía have ended their engagement but said infidelity did not contribute to the breakup.
Ariana Grande's 'Wicked' co-star Ethan Slater files for divorce
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Ariana Grande's 'Wicked' co-star Ethan Slater files for divorce
July 27 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande's "Wicked" co-star and rumored beau Ethan Slater is divorcing his wife, Lilly Jay, according to court documents filed Wednesday in New York.
Movie review: Malaysian 'Walid' holds own with 'John Wick'
Movies // 1 hour ago
Movie review: Malaysian 'Walid' holds own with 'John Wick'
LOS ANGELES, July 27 (UPI) -- "Walid," in theaters Friday, uses impressive Malaysian Silat to spread the social message about human trafficking in Malaysia.
Kylie Jenner says she regrets getting breast implants as a teen
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Kylie Jenner says she regrets getting breast implants as a teen
July 27 (UPI) -- Reality television star and cosmetics mogul Kylie Jenner, the mother of two young children, says she regrets getting breast implants when she was a teen.
Zahn McClarnon: Joe's moral code is challenged in 'Dark Winds' Season 2
TV // 4 hours ago
Zahn McClarnon: Joe's moral code is challenged in 'Dark Winds' Season 2
NEW YORK, July 27 (UPI) -- Zahn McClarnon told UPI that Joe Leaphorn, the Tribal Police lieutenant he plays in "Dark Winds," will endure personal and professional challenges in Season 2 the likes of which he has never experienced.
Darby Camp, Emmy Liu-Wang share secrets of 'Slumber Party' stunts
Movies // 4 hours ago
Darby Camp, Emmy Liu-Wang share secrets of 'Slumber Party' stunts
LOS ANGELES, July 27 (UPI) -- Darby Camp and Emmy Liu-Wang reveal how they pulled off the comical stunts in the Disney+ original movie "The Slumber Party," premiering Thursday.
Famous birthdays for July 27: Jordan Spieth, Donnie Yen
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for July 27: Jordan Spieth, Donnie Yen
July 27 (UPI) -- Golfer Jordan Spieth turns 30 and actor Donnie Yen turns 60, among the famous birthdays for July 27.
Singer Sinéad O'Connor dies at 56
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Singer Sinéad O'Connor dies at 56
July 26 (UPI) -- Singer Sinéad O'Connor died Wednesday according to a statement her family released to the Irish press.
Treasure shares 'Reboot' album poster, 'Bona Bona' music video teaser
Music // 18 hours ago
Treasure shares 'Reboot' album poster, 'Bona Bona' music video teaser
July 26 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure released a poster for the album "Reboot" and a performance version of the teaser for its "Bora Bora" music video.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Singer Sinéad O'Connor dies at 56
Singer Sinéad O'Connor dies at 56
Rolling Stones wish Mick Jagger a happy 80th birthday
Rolling Stones wish Mick Jagger a happy 80th birthday
Archie Panjabi wanted to learn fate of 'Hijack' passengers before taking role
Archie Panjabi wanted to learn fate of 'Hijack' passengers before taking role
'The Flipping El Moussas' renewed for Season 2 at HGTV
'The Flipping El Moussas' renewed for Season 2 at HGTV
'The Exorcist: Believer' trailer: Ellen Burstyn returns in 'Exorcist' sequel
'The Exorcist: Believer' trailer: Ellen Burstyn returns in 'Exorcist' sequel
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement