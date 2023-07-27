Celebrities mourn Sinead O'Connor's death: 'She was one of a kind'

1/6

Flea, Tori Amos, Cyndi Lauper, Tegan and Sara, Melissa Etheridge and other stars paid tribute to Sinéad O'Connor (pictured) following the singer's death at age 56. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Celebrities are mourning the death of Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor. Flea, Tori Amos, Cyndi Lauper, Tegan and Sara, Melissa Etheridge and other music artists paid tribute to O'Connor on social media following her death at age 56. Advertisement

O'Connor, a singer-songwriter best known for her rendition of "Nothing Compares 2 U," died Wednesday, her family confirmed to Irish news outlets. A cause of death was not shared.

The recording artist was open about her struggles with mental health during her lifetime and was hospitalized in January 2022 following the death of her son, Shane Lunny.

Flea, the bassist for Red Hot Chili Peppers, remembered O'Connor on Instagram as a "one of kind" artist and personality.

"Sinead. Man, it's a sad and beautiful world. She was the best. For us all us street kids, all us wildlings, when she became huge, it felt like one of us had made it," the musician wrote. "I am not trying to compare myself or anyone else to her, she was one of a kind. But thats what it felt like to me. Like she was one of us."

"She was like Billie Holiday to me," he added. "All her pain, all her beauty, those incredible songs. bless her heart."

Amos honored O'Connor a "brilliant songwriter" and "beautiful soul."

"Sinead was a force of nature who was a brilliant songwriter and performer and whose talent we will not see the like of again," the singer wrote.

"Such passion, such an intense presence and a beautiful soul, who battled her own personal demons so courageously. Be at peace dear Sinead, you will forever be in our hearts," she added.

Lauper praised O'Connor on Instagram as "a great artist with an incredible voice."

"Remembering Sinead O'Connor. A unique talent who made an indelible mark on pop culture. Outspoken and brave. A lot of trials and tribulations. A great artist with an incredible voice. She will be missed," she wrote.

On Twitter, Tegan and Sara recalled listening to O'Connor's music when they were young and spoke about how the singer influenced their own creativity.

"Our mom used to blast Lion and The Cobra in our minivan on the way to school. We were 7 but screamed along to every word. Sinead fanned the flames of creativity in us from very young. Sad to see the news she's gone. Sending love to wherever we go when we die," the sisters wrote.

Etheridge called O'Connor's death a "tragedy" and remembered first meeting the singer at the 1989 Grammy Awards.

"This is such a tragedy. What a loss. She was haunted all her life. What a talent. I remember my first Grammy show meeting this small shy Irish girl," she wrote.

Etheridge and O'Connor were both nominated for Best Rock Vocal Performance, Female at the Grammys that year.

