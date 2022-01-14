Sinead O'Connor hospitalized after son Shane's death

Sinead O'Connor was admitted to a hospital days after her 17-year-old son was found dead. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Sinead O'Connor has been hospitalized in the wake of her son's death. The 55-year-old singer was admitted to a hospital Thursday, days after her 17-year-old son, Shane Lunny, was found dead. Advertisement

O'Connor confirmed Shane's death Jan. 7 on Twitter after previously telling fans he had gone missing while on suicide watch.

In a series of posts Thursday, O'Connor said she had decided "to follow" her son.

"There is no point living without him. Everything I touch, I ruin. I only stayed for him. And now he's gone," she wrote. "I've destroyed my family. My kids don't want to know me."

O'Connor then blamed herself for Shane's death.

"Shane's death is no ones fault by mine. Mind is no ones fault but mine. I don't want to be in a world without my Shane and without my other kids," she wrote.

The singer later tweeted that she was with police and on her way to a hospital.

"I'm sorry. I shouldn't have said that. I am with cops now on way to hospital. I'm sorry I upset everyone. I am lost without my kid and I hate myself. Hospital will help a while. But I'm going to find Shane. This is just a delay," she said.

O'Connor has three other children: Jake Reynolds, 34, Roisin Waters, 25, and Yeshua Bonadio, 15.

The singer is best known for the single "Nothing Compares 2 U" and last released the song "Trouble of the World" in 2020.

If you or someone you know is suicidal, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.