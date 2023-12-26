Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 26, 2023 / 11:30 PM

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of 'Parasite' found dead

By Darryl Coote
Actor Lee Sun-kyun was found dead Wednesday as he was being investigated by police for suspected drug use. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Actor Lee Sun-kyun was found dead Wednesday as he was being investigated by police for suspected drug use. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning film Parasite has been found dead, according to police, who suspect he died by suicide.

According to police, the body of a 48-year-old man was found unconscious in a vehicle near Waryong Park in central Seoul's Jongno area at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Yonhap News reported. Police later identified the body as belonging to Lee.

Advertisement

A charcoal briquette was found in the passenger said, authorities said, suggesting Lee died by carbon monoxide poisoning though the exact cause of death has yet to be determined.

His body was found amid a search for the actor that began earlier Wednesday morning after police received a call reporting Lee missing and that a note that read like a will had been discovered at his house.

Related

The incident comes as Lee has been the subject of a police drug investigation.

Lee has sat three times for questioning with police, including most recently on Saturday, over allegations that he consumed marijuana and other drugs at the home of a woman who worked at a high-end Gangnam hostess bar.

The actor said he had been tricked into taking the drugs by the hostess, whom he accused of blackmail.

Advertisement

Lee was a prolific television and film actor in South Korea, with more than 45 acting credits to his name since 2003, according to IMDB, but was thrust into the international spotlight over his role in 2019's Parasite, which became the first foreign-language movie to win the Oscar for Best Picture.

Notable Deaths of 2023

Andre Braugher
Actor Andre Braugher holds his Emmy won for his work in "Thief" at the Primetime Emmy awards in Los Angeles on August 27, 2006. Braugher, best known for staring in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Men of a Certain Age" and "Homicide: Life on the Street," died at the age of 61 on December 11. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

3 IDF soldiers killed as Israel intensifies fighting in Gaza
World News // 9 hours ago
3 IDF soldiers killed as Israel intensifies fighting in Gaza
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Israeli Defense Forces said three soldiers died in continued fighting with Hama on Tuesday, as its military intensified its attacks in Gaza on Tuesday.
Daihatsu suspends domestic plant operations amid safety test scandal
World News // 10 hours ago
Daihatsu suspends domestic plant operations amid safety test scandal
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Japanese automotive production company Daihatsu, which in the middle of crippling safety testing, suspended all of its domestic operations on Tuesday.
Russian political prisoner Alexei Navalny comments on imprisonment in Arctic Circle
World News // 12 hours ago
Russian political prisoner Alexei Navalny comments on imprisonment in Arctic Circle
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Russian dissident Alexei Navalny made his first comments on Tuesday since being transported to an Arctic penal colony.
Mrs. Kirkham's Lancashire Cheese recalled due to suspected E.Coli contamination
World News // 12 hours ago
Mrs. Kirkham's Lancashire Cheese recalled due to suspected E.Coli contamination
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The UK's Food Standard Agency announced that Mrs. Kirkham's Lancashire Cheese Ltd. had taken the precautionary step of recalling several of its Lancashire Cheese products.
French father arrested after wife, four young children killed in family home
World News // 13 hours ago
French father arrested after wife, four young children killed in family home
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- A French father was arrested after police said he killed his entire family, including his wife and four children, on Christmas Day.
Ukrainian missiles hit Russian landing ship in Crimea
World News // 15 hours ago
Ukrainian missiles hit Russian landing ship in Crimea
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian military said it struck the Russian landing ship Novocherkassk with a missile in the Crimean port of Feodosia early Tuesday inflicting what was believed heavy damage.
Israel PM visits northern Gaza, vows war will 'continue until the end'
World News // 18 hours ago
Israel PM visits northern Gaza, vows war will 'continue until the end'
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Israeli troops in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, vowing that their war with Hamas "will continue until the end, until we finish it."
2 dead, 100K without power as severe storms hit eastern Australia
World News // 19 hours ago
2 dead, 100K without power as severe storms hit eastern Australia
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- At least two people were dead and more than 120,000 customers in Queensland were without power after severe storms tore through eastern Australia on Monday, officials and authorities said.
Russia has completed delivery of nuclear weapons to Belarus, Lukashenko says
World News // 21 hours ago
Russia has completed delivery of nuclear weapons to Belarus, Lukashenko says
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Russia has completed its delivery of nuclear weapons to Belarus, according to its president, Alexander Lukashenko.
Ukraine celebrates Christmas on Dec. 25 for first time
World News // 23 hours ago
Ukraine celebrates Christmas on Dec. 25 for first time
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The people of Ukraine celebrated Christmas on Dec. 25 for the first time, as the country continues to separate itself from Russia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

French father arrested after wife, four young children killed in family home
French father arrested after wife, four young children killed in family home
Police: Missing pregnant teenager, boyfriend believed to be found dead
Police: Missing pregnant teenager, boyfriend believed to be found dead
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says home targeted by 'swatting' on Christmas Day
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says home targeted by 'swatting' on Christmas Day
Spirit puts 6-year-old on wrong flight; grandmother says airline's statement misleading
Spirit puts 6-year-old on wrong flight; grandmother says airline's statement misleading
Alex Murdaugh murder trial clerk accused of plagiarism
Alex Murdaugh murder trial clerk accused of plagiarism
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement