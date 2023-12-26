Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 26, 2023 / 10:26 AM

Kamar de los Reyes, actor known for 'One Life to Live,' dies at 56

By Annie Martin

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Former One Life to Live actor Kamar de los Reyes has died.

De los Reyes died Sunday in Los Angeles shortly after being diagnosed with cancer, a rep for his family said Monday to Entertainment Weekly. De los Reyes was 56.

Advertisement

The rep confirmed the news to People.

De los Reyes played Antonio Vega, a Llanview police officer and the brother of Cristian Vega (David Fumero), on One Life to Live.

His other TV roles included Jobe on Sleepy Hollow, Ryan Caradine on The Rookie and Coach Montes on All American.

"The CW Network mourns the tragic passing of 'All American' actor Kamar De Los Reyes and offer heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," the All American official Instagram account posted Monday.

In addition, De los Reyes was known for voicing Raul Menendez in the Call of Duty video games. He first voiced the character in Call of Duty: Black Ops II (2012) and reprised the role in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (2018) and Call of Duty: Vanguard (2022).

Advertisement

Notable Deaths of 2023

Andre Braugher
Actor Andre Braugher holds his Emmy won for his work in "Thief" at the Primetime Emmy awards in Los Angeles on August 27, 2006. Braugher, best known for staring in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Men of a Certain Age" and "Homicide: Life on the Street," died at the age of 61 on December 11. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'The Dreamer': Morgan Freeman narrates trailer for Dave Chappelle special
Entertainment News // 20 minutes ago
'The Dreamer': Morgan Freeman narrates trailer for Dave Chappelle special
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- "Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer," a new stand-up comedy special starring Dave Chappelle, is coming to Netflix.
'Rebel Moon' stars prepare for war in Part Two teaser trailer
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Rebel Moon' stars prepare for war in Part Two teaser trailer
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- "Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver," a sequel to Zack Snyder's sci-fi epic, is coming to Netflix in April.
'Joker: Folie a Deux': Lady Gaga gazes at Joaquin Phoenix in new photo
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Joker: Folie a Deux': Lady Gaga gazes at Joaquin Phoenix in new photo
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- "Joker: Folie À Deux" director Todd Phillips shared new photos featuring Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix as Harley Quinn and the Joker.
Kane Brown, wife Katelyn expecting third child
Music // 2 hours ago
Kane Brown, wife Katelyn expecting third child
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Kane Brown and wife Katelyn Brown announced on Christmas Day that they are expecting another child.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 26: Lars Ulrich, Ozzie Smith
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 26: Lars Ulrich, Ozzie Smith
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Drummer Lars Ulrich turns 60 and Baseball Hall of Fame member Ozzie Smith turns 69, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 26.
Kevin Spacey revives Frank Underwood character for Tucker Carlson interview
Entertainment News // 21 hours ago
Kevin Spacey revives Frank Underwood character for Tucker Carlson interview
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Kevin Spacey -- who saw his film and TV career evaporate amid allegations of sexual misconduct from several men, but has never been convicted of a crime -- appeared in a Christmas Eve video with Tucker Carlson.
Comedian Neel Nanda dead at 32
Entertainment News // 23 hours ago
Comedian Neel Nanda dead at 32
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Comedian Neel Nanda has died at the age of 32, his manager confirmed.
Penelope Featherington is front and center in new 'Bridgerton' Season 3 teaser art
TV // 1 day ago
Penelope Featherington is front and center in new 'Bridgerton' Season 3 teaser art
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Netflix released new teaser art and photos for Season 3 of its costume drama, "Bridgerton," on Monday.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 25: Helena Christensen, Annie Lennox
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 25: Helena Christensen, Annie Lennox
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Model Helena Christensen turns 55 and singer Annie Lennox turns 69, among the famous birthdays for December 25.
Fans mourn death of Dixie Chicks founder, Laura Lynch
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Fans mourn death of Dixie Chicks founder, Laura Lynch
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Fans are mourning the loss of Laura Lynch, founder of the highly popular country-turned-pop music band, The Dixie Chicks, who is dead at 65.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Penelope Featherington is front and center in new 'Bridgerton' Season 3 teaser art
Penelope Featherington is front and center in new 'Bridgerton' Season 3 teaser art
Fans mourn death of Dixie Chicks founder, Laura Lynch
Fans mourn death of Dixie Chicks founder, Laura Lynch
Craig Johnson: 'Longmire' short stories now Christmas tradition
Craig Johnson: 'Longmire' short stories now Christmas tradition
Christopher Landon quits 'Scream 7' after actresses exit
Christopher Landon quits 'Scream 7' after actresses exit
Kevin Spacey revives Frank Underwood character for Tucker Carlson interview
Kevin Spacey revives Frank Underwood character for Tucker Carlson interview
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement