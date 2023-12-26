Kamar de los Reyes, actor known for 'One Life to Live,' dies at 56

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Former One Life to Live actor Kamar de los Reyes has died.

De los Reyes died Sunday in Los Angeles shortly after being diagnosed with cancer, a rep for his family said Monday to Entertainment Weekly. De los Reyes was 56.

Advertisement

The rep confirmed the news to People.

De los Reyes played Antonio Vega, a Llanview police officer and the brother of Cristian Vega (David Fumero), on One Life to Live.

His other TV roles included Jobe on Sleepy Hollow, Ryan Caradine on The Rookie and Coach Montes on All American.

"The CW Network mourns the tragic passing of 'All American' actor Kamar De Los Reyes and offer heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," the All American official Instagram account posted Monday.

In addition, De los Reyes was known for voicing Raul Menendez in the Call of Duty video games. He first voiced the character in Call of Duty: Black Ops II (2012) and reprised the role in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (2018) and Call of Duty: Vanguard (2022).

Advertisement

Notable Deaths of 2023