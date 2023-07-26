1/4

Mick Jagger received well-wishes from his Rolling Stones bandmates Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood on his 80th birthday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger is celebrating his 80th birthday. Jagger's bandmates Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood marked the occasion Wednesday by dedicating posts to the singer-songwriter on social media. Advertisement

Richards, 79, shared a video on Twitter of himself playing piano and sending well-wishes to Jagger.

"Happy Birthday, Mick. Long may we keep saying this to each other, Happy 80th! Love, Keith," he captioned the post.

Happy Birthday, Mick. Long may we keep saying this to each other, Happy 80th! Love, Keith @MickJagger pic.twitter.com/g86Zy8wpZC— Keith Richards (@officialKeef) July 26, 2023

Wood shared photos with Jagger from throughout the years, writing, "Happy 80th birthday @MickJagger!"

In addition, the Rolling Stones official Twitter account posted a compilation video featuring footage from Jagger's career.

"It's a special day today! Join us in wishing @mickjagger a very happy 80th birthday!! Keep on rockin' Mick!" the post reads.

It's a special day today! Join us in wishing @mickjagger a very happy 80th birthday!! Keep on rockin' Mick! pic.twitter.com/DU7LOfy6Gs— The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) July 26, 2023

Jagger thanked friends and fans for the well-wishes on Instagram, writing, "Thanks so much for all your lovely comments and birthday wishes!!"

Jagger co-founded the Rolling Stones in the early 1960s. The band completed its Sixty anniversary tour in August 2022.

Mick Jagger turns 80: a look back