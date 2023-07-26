Trending
July 26, 2023 / 9:03 AM

Travis Scott to release 'Circus Maximus' film in theaters Friday

By Annie Martin
Travis Scott announced the film "Circus Maximus" ahead of the release of his album "Utopia." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
Travis Scott announced the film "Circus Maximus" ahead of the release of his album "Utopia." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI

July 26 (UPI) -- Travis Scott has announced the new film Circus Maximus.

The 32-year-old singer and rapper will release the film in theaters beginning Friday.

Scott shared the news Tuesday on Twitter alongside a trailer for the film. The preview features footage from around the globe and scenes of Scott performing.

Scott also shared a poster that lists Gaspar Noé, Nicolas Winding Refn, Harmony Korine, Valdimar Jóhannsson and Kahlil Joseph as collaborators and Iceland, Denmark, France, Nigeria and Italy as filming locations.

Circus Maximus will screen in nearly 200 AMC theater locations over four days: Friday, July 28, Monday, July 30, Tuesday, Aug. 1 and Wednesday, Aug. 2.

The film will take the audience "on a mind-bending visual odyssey across the globe, woven together by the speaker rattling sounds" of Scott's forthcoming album, Utopia, according to AMC.

Scott will release his album Utopia on Friday. The album features the single "K-pop" by Scott, Bad Bunny and The Weeknd, which the trio of artists released last week.

