Travis Scott to release 'Circus Maximus' film in theaters Friday

Travis Scott announced the film "Circus Maximus" ahead of the release of his album "Utopia." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Travis Scott has announced the new film Circus Maximus. The 32-year-old singer and rapper will release the film in theaters beginning Friday. Advertisement

Scott shared the news Tuesday on Twitter alongside a trailer for the film. The preview features footage from around the globe and scenes of Scott performing.

CIRCUS MAXIMUS IN THEATRES JULY 27 Ahhhhhhhhhhhh FINALLLYYY HEAR SEE U IN UTOPIA!!!! Tickets https://t.co/IAE55veLSR pic.twitter.com/EWtDVFeAju— TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) July 25, 2023

Scott also shared a poster that lists Gaspar Noé, Nicolas Winding Refn, Harmony Korine, Valdimar Jóhannsson and Kahlil Joseph as collaborators and Iceland, Denmark, France, Nigeria and Italy as filming locations.

Circus Maximus will screen in nearly 200 AMC theater locations over four days: Friday, July 28, Monday, July 30, Tuesday, Aug. 1 and Wednesday, Aug. 2.

The film will take the audience "on a mind-bending visual odyssey across the globe, woven together by the speaker rattling sounds" of Scott's forthcoming album, Utopia, according to AMC.

CIRCUS MAXIMUS JULY 27th pic.twitter.com/KJWBVYebh5— TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) July 25, 2023

Scott will release his album Utopia on Friday. The album features the single "K-pop" by Scott, Bad Bunny and The Weeknd, which the trio of artists released last week.