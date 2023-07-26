Trending
Advertisement
Movies
July 26, 2023 / 10:27 AM

Greta Gerwig says plans for 'Barbie' sequel are 'at totally zero'

By Annie Martin
1/5
"Barbie" co-writer and director Greta Gerwig discussed the possibility of a sequel to the hit film. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
"Barbie" co-writer and director Greta Gerwig discussed the possibility of a sequel to the hit film. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Barbie director Greta Gerwig says she has no plans for a sequel.

The 39-year-old writer and director discussed the possibility of a sequel to the hit film in an interview with The New York Times published Tuesday.

Advertisement

Barbie is a new movie based on the Mattel fashion doll line. The film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, opened in theaters July 21 and topped the North American box office with $155 million in receipts over the weekend.

Despite the movie's success, Gerwig said she isn't focused on a follow-up film.

"At this moment, it's all I've got," the director said. "I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I'll never have another idea and everything I've ever wanted to do, I did."

"I wouldn't want to squash anybody else's dream but for me, at this moment, I'm at totally zero," she added.

America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman and Will Ferrell also star in Barbie, which Gerwig co-wrote with her partner, Noah Baumbach.

Advertisement

In addition, the film's soundtrack features songs from Sam Smith, Dua Lipa, Karol G, Lizzo, Charli XCX, Haim, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, and other artists.

Barbie opened in theaters the same weekend as another blockbuster film, Christopher Nolan's biopic Oppenheimer, which explores the making of the atomic bomb. The simultaneous release and the tonal differences between the films led to the Internet phenomenon "Barbenheimer," stoking hype for both movies.

Oppenheimer followed Barbie at the box office this weekend with $80.5 million in receipts.

Many moviegoers have seen or plan to see both films as a double feature.

Margot Robbie's career: Barbie, Harley Quinn and more

Margot Robbie arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of "The Wolf of Wall Street" at the Ziegfield Theatre in New York City on December 17, 2013. Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Read More

'Barbie' tops North American box office with $155M Sam Smith releases 'Man I Am' song for 'Barbie' movie Movie review: 'Barbie' has fun and depth What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Travis Scott to release 'Circus Maximus' film in theaters Friday
Movies // 3 hours ago
Travis Scott to release 'Circus Maximus' film in theaters Friday
July 26 (UPI) -- Travis Scott announced the film "Circus Maximus" ahead of the release of his album "Utopia."
Movie review: 'Haunted Mansion' does Disney right
Movies // 19 hours ago
Movie review: 'Haunted Mansion' does Disney right
LOS ANGELES, July 25 (UPI) -- "Haunted Mansion," in theaters Friday, is a deliciously intense family movie about ghosts and settling unfinished business.
'No One Will Save You': Kaitlyn Dever sci-fi thriller gets photo, premiere date
Movies // 21 hours ago
'No One Will Save You': Kaitlyn Dever sci-fi thriller gets photo, premiere date
July 25 (UPI) -- "No One Will Save You," a new film starring "Dopesick" actress Kaitlyn Dever, is coming to Hulu in September.
Helen Mirren defends Israel as 'Golda'
Movies // 21 hours ago
Helen Mirren defends Israel as 'Golda'
July 25 (UPI) -- Bleecker Street released the trailer for "Golda," starring Helen Mirren as Golda Meir, on Tuesday. The film opens Aug. 25 in theaters.
'The Exorcist: Believer' trailer: Ellen Burstyn returns in 'Exorcist' sequel
Movies // 22 hours ago
'The Exorcist: Believer' trailer: Ellen Burstyn returns in 'Exorcist' sequel
July 25 (UPI) -- "The Exorcist: Believer," a new horror film starring Ellen Burstyn and Leslie Odom Jr., opens in theaters in October.
Venice Film Festival to feature Ava DuVernay, Sofia Coppola, Bradley Cooper films
Movies // 1 day ago
Venice Film Festival to feature Ava DuVernay, Sofia Coppola, Bradley Cooper films
July 25 (UPI) -- The Venice Film Festival lineup includes Ava DuVernay's "Origin," Sofia Coppola's "Priscilla" and Bradley Cooper's "Maestro."
Awkwafina, Elizabeth Banks, more attempt animated 'Migration'
Movies // 1 day ago
Awkwafina, Elizabeth Banks, more attempt animated 'Migration'
July 24 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released the trailer for "Migration" on Monday. The animated film featuring the voices of Elizabeth Banks, Awkwafina and Danny DeVito opens Dec. 22 in theaters.
Netflix teases 'Heart of Stone,' 'Rebel Moon' in action trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Netflix teases 'Heart of Stone,' 'Rebel Moon' in action trailer
July 24 (UPI) -- "Heart of Stone," "Rebel Moon," "The Brothers Sun" and other action films and series are coming to Netflix.
Movie review: 'Sympathy for the Devil' muddles tense scenario
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Sympathy for the Devil' muddles tense scenario
LOS ANGELES, July 24 (UPI) -- "Sympathy for the Devil," in theaters and video-on-demand Friday, posits a compelling scenario, but cannot sustain it for 90 minutes.
'Barbie' tops North American box office with $155M
Movies // 2 days ago
'Barbie' tops North American box office with $155M
July 23 (UPI) -- The live-action, candy-colored caper, "Barbie," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $155 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo announced Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Austin Gallagher: 'Shark Week' 2023 all about pushing boundaries
Austin Gallagher: 'Shark Week' 2023 all about pushing boundaries
Movie review: 'Haunted Mansion' does Disney right
Movie review: 'Haunted Mansion' does Disney right
Famous birthdays for July 26: Mick Jagger, Kate Beckinsale
Famous birthdays for July 26: Mick Jagger, Kate Beckinsale
'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown shares engagement photos: 'True love'
'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown shares engagement photos: 'True love'
'The Exorcist: Believer' trailer: Ellen Burstyn returns in 'Exorcist' sequel
'The Exorcist: Believer' trailer: Ellen Burstyn returns in 'Exorcist' sequel
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement