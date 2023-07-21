Trending
July 21, 2023 / 10:47 AM

Sam Smith releases 'Man I Am' song for 'Barbie' movie

By Annie Martin
1/5
Sam Smith released the single "Man I Am" for the soundtrack to the "Barbie" movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Sam Smith released the single "Man I Am" for the soundtrack to the "Barbie" movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- Sam Smith has released a new song for the Barbie movie.

The 31-year-old singer released the single "Man I Am" for the Barbie movie soundtrack, Barbie the Album, on Friday.

In "Man I Am," Smith sings from the perspective of Ken, the boyfriend and male counterpart of Barbie.

"'Cause that's the man I am / Baby treat me right, I'm free tonight / That's just the man I am / Super sleazy, born to be easy / And all the papers say that there's no Ken without Barbie / But, baby, there's no woman who could possibly stop me / That's just the man I am / Super sleazy, sexy and freaky Ken tonight," they sing.

Smith had announced the song earlier this month.

"I cannot begin to express how incredibly excited I am to be a part of the soundtrack to this already iconic film. I was invited by the incredible @iammarkronson and Greta Gerwig to write a song from the perspective of Ken for one of the scenes and we honestly had so much fun with this. I cannot wait for you to hear what we've created together," they wrote on Instagram.

Barbie the Album also features songs from Dua Lipa, Karol G, Lizzo, Charli XCX, Haim, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and other artists. Minaj and Ice Spice released "Barbie World" with Aqua in June.

The Barbie movie is directed by Greta Gerwig and stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken. The film opened in theaters Friday.

Smith released their third album, Gloria, in January and the new song "Vulgar" with Madonna in June.

