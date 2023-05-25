'Barbie' soundtrack to feature Dua Lipa, Karol G, Lizzo

1/5

Dua Lipa appears on the "Barbie the Album" soundtrack. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- The Barbie movie has unveiled the lineup for its official soundtrack. Barbie the Album, a soundtrack to the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, will feature Dua Lipa, Karol G, Lizzo and other artists. Advertisement

Lipa, Karol G, Lizzo, Ava Max, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Fifty Fifty, Gayle, Haim, Ice Spice, Kali, Khalid, Nicki Minaj, Pink Pantheress, Tame Impala and The Kid Laroi were announced Thursday.

The album will also feature Gosling, who plays Ken in the new film, with "more Barbies & Kens to be announced" soon.

Mark Ronson serves as executive music producer.

Barbie the Album will be released July 21, the same day Barbie opens in theaters.

The soundtrack will be available in multiple formats, including an embossed vinyl limited edition and a hot pink cassette tape, and is available to pre-order now.

Lipa will release a first single from the album, "Dance the Night," on Friday.

The Barbie movie is inspired by the Mattel fashion doll line. The film is written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach and stars Robbie as Barbie.

The cast also includes Lipa, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Scott Evans and Ncuti Gatwa.

Warner Bros. released a teaser trailer and posters for the film in April.