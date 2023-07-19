1/5

Greta Gerwig recently welcomed a second son with her partner, Noah Baumbach. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Barbie director Greta Gerwig is a mom of two. The 39-year-old writer and director recently welcomed her second child, a son, with her partner, writer and director Noah Baumbach.

Gerwig shared the news while showing photos of her baby boy in an interview with Elle U.K. published Wednesday.

"He's a little Schmoo. I don't know if you can tell energy from the picture, but that's very much his energy. He's a wise little baby," the star said.

"The little guy is sleeping through the night. But I'm still doing that thing where I wake up, every hour to 90 minutes, and just hover. You just keep wanting to look at that baby. So I'm slightly in a twilight state," she added.

Gerwig and Baumbach also have a 4-year-old son, Noah. In addition, Baumbach has a 13-year-old son, Rohmer, with his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Gerwig announced on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in December that she was expecting her second child.

"I am with child -- number two," she said. "I went to an event recently, and I wore something that I thought everyone would be so interested to know that I was going to have another child, and nobody cared. It didn't get reported on. Turns out, nobody's paying attention to you."



Gerwig and Baumbach co-wrote the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The film opens in theaters Friday.