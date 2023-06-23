Trending
Advertisement
Music
June 23, 2023 / 8:49 AM

Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice release 'Barbie World' with Aqua for 'Barbie' movie

By Annie Martin
1/5
Nicki Minaj (pictured) and Ice Spice released a single and music video for "Barbie World," their reinterpretation of the Aqua hit "Barbie Girl." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Nicki Minaj (pictured) and Ice Spice released a single and music video for "Barbie World," their reinterpretation of the Aqua hit "Barbie Girl." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice have teamed up on a new song for the Barbie movie.

Minaj, 40, and Ice Spice, 23, released a single and music video for the song "Barbie World (with Aqua)" on Friday.

Advertisement

"Barbie World" is a reinterpretation of Aqua's single "Barbie Girl" and features a sample of the hit song.

The video is directed by Hannah Lux Davis and shows Minaj and Ice Spice run the town in Barbie Land.

Minaj and Ice Spice recorded "Barbie World" for the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

The film's soundtrack, Barbie the Album, also features "Dance the Night" by Dua Lipa and songs by Karol G, Lizzo, Charlie XCX, HAIM, The Kid Laroi and other artists.

Warner Bros. shared a track list for the album and a new trailer for the movie in May.

Advertisement

Barbie opens in theaters July 21.

Nicki Minaj turns 40: a look back

Nicki Minaj appears backstage at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on September 12, 2010. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Amy Schumer says 'Barbie' movie didn't originally feel 'feminist and cool' Dua Lipa releases new song 'Dance the Night' for 'Barbie' movie 'Barbie' movie gets new trailer, soundtrack lineup What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

TXT, Jonas Brothers dance together in 'Do It Like That' teaser
Music // 18 hours ago
TXT, Jonas Brothers dance together in 'Do It Like That' teaser
June 22 (UPI) -- K-pop group Tomorrow X Together and the Jonas Brothers shared a track highlight video for their song "Do It Like That."
Orville Peck takes mental health break, postpones concerts
Music // 1 day ago
Orville Peck takes mental health break, postpones concerts
June 22 (UPI) -- Country music star Orville Peck has announced he is postponing his upcoming concerts to focus on his health.
TXT to release 'Do It Like That' single with Jonas Brothers
Music // 1 day ago
TXT to release 'Do It Like That' single with Jonas Brothers
June 21 (UPI) -- K-pop group Tomorrow X Together will release a single and music video for "Do It Like That," a new song with the Jonas Brothers.
'Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas' trailer shows band reflect, perform
Music // 1 day ago
'Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas' trailer shows band reflect, perform
June 21 (UPI) -- "Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas," a new documentary about pop rock band Imagine Dragons, is coming to Hulu.
Brandi Carlile concert special coming to HBO in July
Music // 1 day ago
Brandi Carlile concert special coming to HBO in July
June 21 (UPI) -- "Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze - Live from Laurel Canyon" will premiere on HBO and Max.
Kim Petras to launch 'Feed the Beast' world tour in August
Music // 1 day ago
Kim Petras to launch 'Feed the Beast' world tour in August
June 21 (UPI) -- Kim Petras announced "Feed the Beast," a world tour in support of her debut album of the same name.
Treasure's T5 share 'Move' dance practice video
Music // 2 days ago
Treasure's T5 share 'Move' dance practice video
June 20 (UPI) -- T5, a subunit of the K-pop group Treasure, released a choreography video for its debut single, "Move."
Taylor Swift adds international dates to 'Eras' tour
Music // 2 days ago
Taylor Swift adds international dates to 'Eras' tour
June 20 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift added shows in Asia, Australia, Europe and the United Kingdom to her "Eras" tour.
iHeartRadio Titanium Awards honor Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Jack Harlow
Music // 2 days ago
iHeartRadio Titanium Awards honor Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Jack Harlow
June 20 (UPI) -- Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Jack Harlow, Latto, and Wizkid and Tems received an iHeartRadio Titanium Award for reaching 1 billion total audience spins in 2023.
James Taylor postpones shows due to 'severe' laryngitis
Music // 2 days ago
James Taylor postpones shows due to 'severe' laryngitis
June 20 (UPI) -- James Taylor rescheduled three concerts after being put on vocal rest due to health issues.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Brothers & Sisters' alum Luke Macfarlane announces birth of first child
'Brothers & Sisters' alum Luke Macfarlane announces birth of first child
James Cameron compares Titan sub tragedy to Titanic disaster: 'It's really quite surreal'
James Cameron compares Titan sub tragedy to Titanic disaster: 'It's really quite surreal'
Ryan Lochte, wife Kayla celebrate birth of third child
Ryan Lochte, wife Kayla celebrate birth of third child
TXT, Jonas Brothers dance together in 'Do It Like That' teaser
TXT, Jonas Brothers dance together in 'Do It Like That' teaser
Kennedy Center Honors: Billy Crystal, Queen Latifah among 2023 recipients
Kennedy Center Honors: Billy Crystal, Queen Latifah among 2023 recipients
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement