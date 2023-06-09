1/5

Amy Schumer explained why she dropped out of the "Barbie" movie now starring Margot Robbie. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- Amy Schumer says the Barbie movie didn't originally feel "feminist and cool" enough. The writer, actress and comedian, 42, explained why she dropped out of the film during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live. Advertisement

Schumer was originally to play the title role of Barbie in the live-action Barbie movie but left the project in 2017, citing scheduling conflicts.

"The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I'm bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen," she said at the time.

Margot Robbie replaced Schumer in 2019 and will star alongside Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman and Will Ferrell in the new movie. Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach co-wrote the script, with Gerwig to also serve as director.

On WWHL, Schumer said she actually dropped out of the film due to "creative differences" with the previous team.

"I can't wait to see the movie; I think it looks awesome," the star said.

"I think we said it was scheduling conflicts -- that's what we said. But yeah, it really was just creative differences," she added. "There's a new team behind it [now] and it looks like it's very feminist and cool, so I will be seeing that movie."

Schumer agreed with WWHL host Andy Cohen that the film "didn't feel feminist and cool" when she was attached to the project.

Barbie opens in theaters July 21. Warner Bros. released a new trailer for the film in May.