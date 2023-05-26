Trending
May 26, 2023 / 9:06 AM

Dua Lipa releases new song 'Dance the Night' for 'Barbie' movie

By Annie Martin
Dua Lipa released a single and music video for the song "Dance the Night" for the "Barbie" movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Dua Lipa released a single and music video for the song "Dance the Night" for the "Barbie" movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa is back with new music.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter released a single and music video for the song "Dance the Night" on Friday.

"Dance the Night" appears on Barbie the Album, the soundtrack for the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The "Dance the Night" video shows Lipa film the music video while facing challenges such as unexpected rain, new choreography and a disco ball falling from the ceiling.

The soundtrack also features Karol G, Lizzo, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Haim, Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj, The Kid Laroi and other artists.

Lipa makes her acting debut in Barbie, which Warner Bros. Pictures released a new trailer for Thursday.

Barbie is inspired by the Mattel fashion doll line. The film is written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach and directed by Gerwig.

Robbie and Gosling play Barbie and Ken, respectively. America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Emma Mackey, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans and Helen Mirren also have roles.

Barbie and the Barbie the Album soundtrack are set for release July 21.

'Barbie' movie gets new trailer, soundtrack lineup Sam Smith cuts show short, cancels concerts due to vocal injury Khloe Kardashian shares baby boy's name: Tatum

Music // 58 minutes ago
May 26 (UPI) -- Celine Dion once again canceled the U.K. and European leg of her "Courage" world tour amid her struggle with Stiff-person syndrome.
Music // 22 hours ago
May 25 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released a preview of its forthcoming album, "5-Star."
Music // 23 hours ago
May 25 (UPI) -- Sam Smith canceled a pair of concerts after cutting their show short in Manchester due to a vocal cord injury.
Music // 23 hours ago
May 25 (UPI) -- Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling appear in a new trailer for "Barbie," with Dua Lupa, Karol G, Lizzo and other artists to appear on the "Barbie the Album" soundtrack."
Music // 1 day ago
May 25 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS will mark the 10th anniversary of its debut with its Festa festival in Seoul in June.
Music // 1 day ago
May 24 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Dreamcatcher released the mini album "Apocalypse: From Us" and a music video for the song "Bonvoyage."
Music // 2 days ago
May 24 (UPI) -- Hayley Kiyoko released the song "Greenlight" in the midst of her "Panorama" tour.
Music // 2 days ago
May 24 (UPI) -- The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards is set to return to New Jersey's Prudential Center on Sept. 12.
Music // 2 days ago
May 23 (UPI) -- K-pop star Taeyong released a teaser for his forthcoming debut solo EP, "Shalala."
Music // 2 days ago
May 23 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Connecticut said a hungry bear attracted by the smell of a recently used grill wandered into a resident's garage.
