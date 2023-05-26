1/5

Dua Lipa released a single and music video for the song "Dance the Night" for the "Barbie" movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa is back with new music. The 27-year-old singer-songwriter released a single and music video for the song "Dance the Night" on Friday. Advertisement

"Dance the Night" appears on Barbie the Album, the soundtrack for the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The "Dance the Night" video shows Lipa film the music video while facing challenges such as unexpected rain, new choreography and a disco ball falling from the ceiling.

The soundtrack also features Karol G, Lizzo, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Haim, Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj, The Kid Laroi and other artists.

Lipa makes her acting debut in Barbie, which Warner Bros. Pictures released a new trailer for Thursday.

Barbie is inspired by the Mattel fashion doll line. The film is written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach and directed by Gerwig.

Robbie and Gosling play Barbie and Ken, respectively. America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Emma Mackey, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans and Helen Mirren also have roles.

Advertisement

Barbie and the Barbie the Album soundtrack are set for release July 21.