SZA, J. Cole, Nicki Minaj to headline Dreamville Fest

March 7 (UPI) -- SZA and J. Cole will take the stage at Dreamville Fest in April. Organizers announced the lineup for the music festival Thursday. Advertisement

Dreamville Fest will take place April 6-7 in Raleigh, N.C., this year.

SZA and Chris Brown will headline the April 6 shows, with J.I.D, Lil Yachty, Schoolboy Q, Sexxy Red, Jeremih and other artists to also perform.

J. Cole and Nicki Minaj will take the stage April 7, along with Rema, Jeezy, Monica, Rae Sremmurd, Key Glock and other performers.

DREAMVILLE FEST 2024 ☁️ SEE YOU IN APRIL! TICKETS AT https://t.co/NNQI1Qi9d6 pic.twitter.com/kHvtqeojtF— Dreamville Fest (@Dreamvillefest) March 7, 2024

SZA released "Saturn," her first song of 2024, in February. The singer and rapper was the most-nominated artist at this year's Grammy Awards and won three awards, including Best R&B Song for "Snooze."

Minaj released Pink Friday 2, her first album in over five years, in December 2023. She launched her accompanying Pink Friday 2 world tour this month.

