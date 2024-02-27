Trending
Music
Feb. 27, 2024 / 12:09 PM

Willie Nelson recruits Bob Dylan for 'Outlaw Music Festival' tour

By Annie Martin
Willie Nelson will perform with Bob Dylan, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, John Mellencamp and other artists on his "Outlaw Music Festival Tour." File Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan are going on tour in 2024.

Nelson, 90, announced Tuesday that he will perform with Dylan, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, John Mellencamp, and Billy Strings on the Outlaw Music Festival tour.

Special guests also include Brittney Spencer, Celisse and Southern Avenue.

Nelson, Dylan, Plant and Krauss, and Celisse will kick off the first leg of the tour June 21 in Alpharetta, Ga., and perform through July 7 in Hershey, Pa.

Nelson will be joined by Dylan, Mellencamp and Spencer for the second leg of the tour, which begins July 29 in Chula Vista, Calif., and concludes Aug. 9 in Spokane, Wash.

Nelson, Dylan, Mellencamp and Southern Avenue will conclude the tour with a series of shows that begin Sept. 6 in Somerset, Wisc., and end Sept. 17 in Buffalo, N.Y.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales available now.

"The Outlaw Music Festival Tour is back with an incredible lineup of legendary artists joining me on the road in 2024!" Nelson wrote on Instagram.

Nelson established the Outlaw Music Festival Tour in 2016. Chris Stapleton, Neil Young, Luke Combs, Van Morrison, ZZ Top, Eric Church, Bonnie Raitt, Sheryl Crow and other artists have taken part in the tour over the years.

"This year's Outlaw Music Festival Tour promises to be the biggest and best yet with this lineup of legendary artists," Nelson said in a press release. "I am thrilled to get back on the road again with my family and friends playing the music we love for the fans we love."

Latest Headlines

PJ Harvey to embark on first North American tour in 7 years
Music // 23 hours ago
PJ Harvey to embark on first North American tour in 7 years
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- PJ Harvey announced a new North American tour and released a music video for the song "Seem an I" starring Ruth Wilson.
J-Hope shares 'Hope on the Street Vol. 1' highlight medley
Music // 1 day ago
J-Hope shares 'Hope on the Street Vol. 1' highlight medley
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- K-pop star and BTS member J-Hope released a preview of his special album "Hope on the Street Vol. 1."
The National, The War on Drugs announce 'Zen Diagram' tour
Music // 1 day ago
The National, The War on Drugs announce 'Zen Diagram' tour
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The National and The War on Drugs will perform across North America on the "Zen Diagram" tour.
Kanye West's 'Vultures 1' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Kanye West's 'Vultures 1' tops U.S. album chart
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- "Vultures 1" -- rapper Kanye West's collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign -- is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.
Twice releases 'With You-th' EP, 'One Spark' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Twice releases 'With You-th' EP, 'One Spark' music video
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- K-pop group Twice released the EP "With You-th" and a music video for the song "One Spark."
Justin Timberlake releases 'Drown' single, adds tour dates
Music // 4 days ago
Justin Timberlake releases 'Drown' single, adds tour dates
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Justin Timberlake released the single "Drown" and added new dates to his "Forget Tomorrow" world tour.
Dolly Parton congratulates Beyonce on No. 1 country music single
Music // 4 days ago
Dolly Parton congratulates Beyonce on No. 1 country music single
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton showed her support for Beyoncé after "Texas Hold 'Em" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country chart.
Linkin Park to release 'Papercuts' greatest hits album
Music // 4 days ago
Linkin Park to release 'Papercuts' greatest hits album
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Linkin Park announced the album "Papercuts," a career-spanning collection of singles from 2000 to 2023.
SZA releases 'Saturn,' her first song of 2024
Music // 4 days ago
SZA releases 'Saturn,' her first song of 2024
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- SZA released the single "Saturn" and four other versions of the song.
Selena Gomez celebrates romance in 'Love On' single, music video
Music // 4 days ago
Selena Gomez celebrates romance in 'Love On' single, music video
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez released a single and music video for "Love On," her first song of 2024.
