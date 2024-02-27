Willie Nelson recruits Bob Dylan for 'Outlaw Music Festival' tour

Willie Nelson will perform with Bob Dylan, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, John Mellencamp and other artists on his "Outlaw Music Festival Tour." File Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan are going on tour in 2024. Nelson, 90, announced Tuesday that he will perform with Dylan, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, John Mellencamp, and Billy Strings on the Outlaw Music Festival tour. Advertisement

Special guests also include Brittney Spencer, Celisse and Southern Avenue.

Nelson, Dylan, Plant and Krauss, and Celisse will kick off the first leg of the tour June 21 in Alpharetta, Ga., and perform through July 7 in Hershey, Pa.

Nelson will be joined by Dylan, Mellencamp and Spencer for the second leg of the tour, which begins July 29 in Chula Vista, Calif., and concludes Aug. 9 in Spokane, Wash.

Nelson, Dylan, Mellencamp and Southern Avenue will conclude the tour with a series of shows that begin Sept. 6 in Somerset, Wisc., and end Sept. 17 in Buffalo, N.Y.

Advertisement

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales available now.

"The Outlaw Music Festival Tour is back with an incredible lineup of legendary artists joining me on the road in 2024!" Nelson wrote on Instagram.

Nelson established the Outlaw Music Festival Tour in 2016. Chris Stapleton, Neil Young, Luke Combs, Van Morrison, ZZ Top, Eric Church, Bonnie Raitt, Sheryl Crow and other artists have taken part in the tour over the years.

"This year's Outlaw Music Festival Tour promises to be the biggest and best yet with this lineup of legendary artists," Nelson said in a press release. "I am thrilled to get back on the road again with my family and friends playing the music we love for the fans we love."