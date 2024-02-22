Trending
Feb. 22, 2024 / 11:34 AM

Jelly Roll announces 'Beautifully Broken' tour

By Annie Martin
Jelly Roll will perform across North America on a new tour featuring Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Jelly Roll will perform across North America on a new tour featuring Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Jelly Roll is going on tour in 2024.

The country music singer announced a new North American tour, The Beautifully Broken Tour, on Thursday.

The Beautifully Broken tour kicks off Aug. 27 in Salt Lake City and concludes Oct. 27 in Charlotte, N.C.

Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay will appear as special guests.

Tickets go on sale March 1 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Feb. 27 at 10 a.m.

"This is the biggest tour of my life y'all and I'm going to do it really really big this year -- I can't wait to see y'all at a show. Come party with us!" Jelly Roll wrote on Instagram.

Jelly Roll released his seventh studio album, Whitsitt Chapel, in June 2023. The album features the singles "Need a Favor," "Save Me" with Lainey Wilson and "Halfway to Hell."

Jelly Roll was nominated for Best New Artist at this year's Grammys, where he walked the red carpet with his wife, Bunnie Xo.

