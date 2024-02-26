PJ Harvey to embark on first North American tour in 7 years

Ruth Wilson stars in a music video for the PJ Harvey song "Seem an I." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- PJ Harvey is going on tour in 2024. On Monday, the British singer-songwriter announced her first North American tour in seven years. Advertisement

The new tour kicks off Sept. 11 in Washington and will conclude Oct. 14 in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Harvey also released a music video for her song "Seem an I" on Monday. The video shows actress Ruth Wilson running across a field and through the woods.

"Seem an I" is the third single to debut from Harvey's album I Inside the Old Year Dying, released in July 2023. The album was Harvey's first in seven years.

I Inside the Old Year Dying also features the singles "A Child's Question, August" and "I Inside the Old I Dying."