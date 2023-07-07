Trending
July 7, 2023 / 1:41 PM

PJ Harvey releases 'I Inside the Old Year Dying,' first album in 7 years

By Annie Martin

July 7 (UPI) -- PJ Harvey is back with new music.

The 53-year-old singer-songwriter released her 10th studio album, I Inside the Old Year Dying, on Friday.

I Inside the Old Year Dying is Harvey's first album in seven years. The album features the singles "A Child's Question, August" and "I Inside the Old Year Dying," along with 10 other songs.

Harvey released a visualizer video for the song "Lwonesome Tonight" alongside the new album. The video features photos of Harvey in the studio and handwritten lyrics and art for the album.

Harvey announced I Inside the Old Year Dying in April.

"After many years of work I am very happy to release this collection of new songs. It was a difficult album to make and took time to find its strongest form, but it has finally become all I hoped for it to be," she said at the time.

Harvey will promote the new album with a U.K. and European tour that begins Sept. 22 in Dublin, Ireland.

