Feb. 23, 2024 / 11:43 AM

Justin Timberlake releases 'Drown' single, adds tour dates

By Annie Martin
Justin Timberlake released the single "Drown" and added new dates to his "Forget Tomorrow" world tour. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Justin Timberlake is back with new music.

The 43-year-old singer and actor released a single and lyric video for the song "Drown" on Friday.

In "Drown," Timberlake sings about experiencing heartbreak and being left to drown in a relationship.

"Should've known your love was nothin' but the surface / I'm in the deep end, I can't fight the current / Tryin' to keep my head above it," he sings.

"Drown" is the second single to debut from Timberlake's forthcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was. The album also features the single "Selfish," released in January.

Timberlake will release Everything I Thought It Was on March 15.

The singer will promote the album with his Forget Tomorrow world tour, which kicks off April 29 in Vancouver, Canada.

Timberlake was forced to cancel his show Friday in London after coming down with the flu, but added new European dates to the Forget Tomorrow tour.

Everything I Thought It Was will mark Timberlake's first album in six years.

Justin Timberlake's career: Pop music, Hollywood, red carpets

Justin Timberlake (L) of 'NSYNC answers questions while Marlon Wayans hugs his brother Shawn Wayans at a press conference on New York City on July 25, 2000. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

