'Trolls Band Together' to start streaming on Peacock in March

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Trolls Band Together is coming to Peacock in March. Peacock said in a press release Thursday that the film will start streaming on its service March 15. Advertisement

Trolls Band Together is an animated musical comedy inspired by the Trolls toy dolls. The film is a sequel to Trolls (2016) and Trolls World Tour (2020).

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return to voice trolls Branch and Poppy.

The voice cast also includes Camila Cabello, Eric André, Amy Schumer, Andrew Rannells, Troye Sivan, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi, Zosia Mamet, Zooey Deschanel and Kenan Thompson.

Trolls Band Together follows Poppy (Kendrick) as she grows closer to her now boyfriend Branch (Timberlake) and discovers his secret past as a member of her favorite boy band, BroZone.

"When Branch's bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious popstars, Branch and Poppy embark on an action-packed journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd. Along the way, Poppy uncovers a family secret of her own, a long-lost sister named Viva (Cabello)," an official synopsis reads.

The Trolls Band Together: Sing Along version will also start streaming March 15 on Peacock.

Trolls Band Together opened in theaters in November.