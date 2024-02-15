1 of 3 | Gwen Stefani (L) and Blake Shelton performed their duet "Purple Irises" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Valentine's Day. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton took to the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The recording artists performed their new duet "Purple Irises" on Thursday's episode of the ABC late-night talk show. Advertisement

In "Purple Irises," Stefani and Shelton sing about how they have never known "a love like this."

The couple released the single Friday and performed the song Sunday at the Super Bowl TikTok Tailgate Party.

In the interview, Stefani discussed writing "Purple Irises" and the song's evolution into a duet with Shelton.

"It wasn't a duet; it was just going to be my song," the star said. "I was like, 'Wait, do you want to hop on this?'"

"It ended up I didn't have to rewrite anything -- it just worked," she added. "And one afternoon I was listening to all the music with this producer guy that I'm working with, and I said Blake might want to hop in this. He's like, 'Text him now,' and literally 20 minutes later he came over and sang on the demo."

Stefani and Shelton met as coaches on The Voice in 2015 and married in 2021.

The couple previously collaborated on the duets "Nobody But You," "Happy Anywhere" and "You Make It Feel Like Christmas."

