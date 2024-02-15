Trending
Music
Feb. 15, 2024 / 10:22 AM

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton perform 'Purple Irises' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

By Annie Martin
Gwen Stefani (L) and Blake Shelton performed their duet "Purple Irises" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Valentine's Day. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton took to the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The recording artists performed their new duet "Purple Irises" on Thursday's episode of the ABC late-night talk show.

In "Purple Irises," Stefani and Shelton sing about how they have never known "a love like this."

The couple released the single Friday and performed the song Sunday at the Super Bowl TikTok Tailgate Party.

In the interview, Stefani discussed writing "Purple Irises" and the song's evolution into a duet with Shelton.

"It wasn't a duet; it was just going to be my song," the star said. "I was like, 'Wait, do you want to hop on this?'"

"It ended up I didn't have to rewrite anything -- it just worked," she added. "And one afternoon I was listening to all the music with this producer guy that I'm working with, and I said Blake might want to hop in this. He's like, 'Text him now,' and literally 20 minutes later he came over and sang on the demo."

Stefani and Shelton met as coaches on The Voice in 2015 and married in 2021.

The couple previously collaborated on the duets "Nobody But You," "Happy Anywhere" and "You Make It Feel Like Christmas."

Gwen Stefani arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on September 6, 2001. The next month, Stefani appeared at a benefit concert for the City of Hope Spirit of Life Award dinner.

Music // 1 hour ago
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Karol G recruited Young Miko for her music video for "Contigo," her new single with Tiësto.
Music // 3 hours ago
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez will perform across North America on her "This is Me...Now" tour.
Music // 6 hours ago
NEW YORK, Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez says her musical fantasy film, "This is Me ... Now," represents the end of one era of her life and the beginning of another.
Music // 23 hours ago
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- K-pop star IU teased her music video for "Holssi," a song from her forthcoming EP, "The Winning."
Music // 2 days ago
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop star Ten released the solo EP "Ten" and a music video for the song "Nightwalker."
Music // 2 days ago
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Pearl Jam released "Dark Matter," a first song from its forthcoming album of the same name, and announced a new world tour.
Music // 2 days ago
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Sophie Ellis-Bextor performed "Murder on the Dancefloor," her song that appears in the film "Saltburn," on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Music // 2 days ago
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- K-pop star Moonbyul teased her music video for "Touchin & Movin," a song from her solo album "Starlit of Muse."
Music // 2 days ago
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Usher extended his "Past Present Future" tour following his performance at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show.
Music // 3 days ago
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Country music singer Dierks Bentley announced 2024 dates for his "Gravel & Gold" tour.
