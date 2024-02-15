Trending
Music
Feb. 15, 2024 / 9:51 AM

Jennifer Lopez to launch 'This is Me...Now' tour

By Annie Martin
Jennifer Lopez will perform across North America on her "This is Me...Now" tour. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Jennifer Lopez will perform across North America on her "This is Me...Now" tour. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez is going on tour in 2024.

The 54-year-old singer and actress announced a new North American tour, This is Me...Now The Tour, on Thursday.

This is Me...Now The Tour will mark Lopez's first tour in five years.

Lopez will kick off the tour June 26 in Orlando, Fla., and bring the venture to a close Aug. 31 in Houston.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. local time, with fan club pre-sales to begin Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. local time. Pre-sales for Citi card members and Verizon pre-sales start Feb. 20 at 10 a.m.

Lopez said on Today that the tour is "gonna be epic."

This is Me...Now The Tour shares a name with Lopez's forthcoming album, This is Me...Now, and her narrative film This is Me...Now: A Love Story, both set for release Friday.

Lopez and her husband, Ben Affleck, attended the Los Angeles premiere of This is Me...Now: A Love Story on Tuesday.

Lopez said at a recent press conference that This is Me...Now: A Love Story gives a personal, magical look at how she views love.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck attend 'This is Me...Now' premiere in LA

Cast members Jennifer Lopez (R), and her husband, Ben Affleck, attend the premiere of "This Is Me...Now: A Love Story" in Los Angeles on February 13, 2024. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

