Jennifer Lopez to launch 'This is Me...Now' tour

1 of 3 | Jennifer Lopez will perform across North America on her "This is Me...Now" tour. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez is going on tour in 2024. The 54-year-old singer and actress announced a new North American tour, This is Me...Now The Tour, on Thursday. Advertisement

This is Me...Now The Tour will mark Lopez's first tour in five years.

Lopez will kick off the tour June 26 in Orlando, Fla., and bring the venture to a close Aug. 31 in Houston.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. local time, with fan club pre-sales to begin Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. local time. Pre-sales for Citi card members and Verizon pre-sales start Feb. 20 at 10 a.m.

Lopez said on Today that the tour is "gonna be epic."

Advertisement EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez @JLo announces the 'This Is Me...Now The Tour,' which will consist of more than 30 cities across North America and kicks off in June. pic.twitter.com/398PpAMTkg— TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 15, 2024

This is Me...Now The Tour shares a name with Lopez's forthcoming album, This is Me...Now, and her narrative film This is Me...Now: A Love Story, both set for release Friday.

Lopez and her husband, Ben Affleck, attended the Los Angeles premiere of This is Me...Now: A Love Story on Tuesday.

Lopez said at a recent press conference that This is Me...Now: A Love Story gives a personal, magical look at how she views love.

