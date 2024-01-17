1 of 5 | "This is Me...Now: A Love Story," a film and musical experience from Jennifer Lopez, is coming to Prime Video. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of This is Me Now: A Love Story. Prime Video shared a trailer for the film and musical experience from singer and actress Jennifer Lopez on Wednesday. Advertisement

This is Me Now: A Love Story is described as "a narrative-driven cinematic odyssey, steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing" and is directed by Dave Meyers.

The "genre-bending Amazon original" showcases Lopez's "journey to love through her own eyes" and gives "an introspective retrospective of Jennifer's resilient heart."

Lopez stars alongside Fat Joe, Trevor Noah, Kim Petras, Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Jenifer Lewis, Jay Shetty, Neil Degrasse Tyson, Sadhguru, Derek Hough and her husband, actor Ben Affleck.

The trailer dramatizes Lopez's past romances and shows her friends confront her about being a "sex addict." The singer is later seen attending a support meeting.

This is Me...Now will premiere Feb. 16, the same day as the release of Lopez's forthcoming album of the same name.

The film was previously described as "a narrative driven, intimate, reflective, sexy, funny, fantastical and highly entertaining musical and visual reimagining" of Lopez's "publicly scrutinized love life."

Lopez and Affleck eloped in July 2022 and married again at a wedding with family and friends that August. The couple were previously engaged in the early 2000s.

