Aug. 21, 2023 / 11:20 AM

Jennifer Lopez teases 'Dear Ben Part II' on anniversary of Georgia wedding

By Annie Martin
Jennifer Lopez (R) shared lyrics from her song "Dear Ben Part II" on the first anniversary of her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jennifer Lopez (R) shared lyrics from her song "Dear Ben Part II" on the first anniversary of her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez is celebrating the first anniversary of her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck.

The 54-year-old singer and actress marked the occasion Monday by sharing photos from their nuptials on Instagram.

"One year ago today..." she captioned the post.

Lopez also teased her forthcoming song "Dear Ben Part II" by sharing some of the lyrics.

"Dear Ben, Sitting here alone Looking at my ring ring Feeling overwhelmed It makes me wanna sing sing How did we went up here Without a rewind Oh my This is my Life..." she wrote.

Lopez and Affleck married in Georgia at a wedding with family and friends in August 2022. Podcaster and life coach Jay Shetty officiated the ceremony.

The couple had previously eloped in Las Vegas in July 2022.

"When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives," Lopez said at the time.

Lopez and Affleck were previously engaged in the early 2000s. The couple rekindled their romance in 2021 and got engaged again in April 2022.

"Dear Ben Part II" is a follow-up to Lopez's 2002 song "Dear Ben."

The singer teased the new song "Midnight Trip to Vegas" while celebrating the first anniversary of their Las Vegas wedding in July.

Moments from Jennifer Lopez's career

Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the MTV Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on May 30, 1998. Lopez was nominated for Best Female Performance and Best Kiss for "Out of Sight." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

