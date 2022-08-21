Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 21, 2022 / 9:28 AM

Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes go formal for Ben Affleck's wedding celebration

By Karen Butler
1/5
Actors Kevin Smith (L) and Jason Mewes participates in a hand and footprint ceremony immortalizing them in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre (formerly Grauman's) in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Monday October 14, 2019. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/06a644831756d8b76b23a835127394c0/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Actors Kevin Smith (L) and Jason Mewes participates in a hand and footprint ceremony immortalizing them in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre (formerly Grauman's) in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Monday October 14, 2019. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Ben Affleck's longtime friends and frequent collaborators -- Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes -- doffed their trademark casual attire and got dressed up to attend Affleck's fancy wedding to Jennifer Lopez this weekend.

"For those who say "He always wears the same outfit..." @JenSchwalbach, @JordanMonsanto, @JayMewes & me, all cleaned up. This is as formal as I've been dressed since maybe my First Communion when I was 7," Smith, 52, captioned a photo of the group in all white clothing.

Advertisement

Smith -- who is known for his signature ensemble of sports jersey or graphic T-shirt, jean shorts, sneakers and baseball cap -- wore a variation on the outfit of white shorts, jacket, vest, sneakers and baseball cap.

Mewes, 48, who is usually seen in jeans, T-shirts and sneakers, wore white pants and a button-down shirt for the event, and the stars' wives looked lovely in white dresses.

Affleck, 50, and Lopez, 53, who co-starred in Smith's 2004 movie Jersey Girl, officially tied the knot in Las Vegas last month in a small, private service, but exchanged vows again in front of family and friends at a lavish affair Saturday at Affleck's estate in Georgia.

Advertisement

People.com said Lopez wore a white Ralph Lauren gown with a long, flowing train and veil, while Affleck chose a tuxedo with a white jacket and black pants for the occasion.

Podcaster and life coach Jay Shetty officiated the ceremony, which included both Lopez's and Affleck's children from their previous marriages.

Affleck's best friend Matt Damon was also in attendance.

Since the 1990s, Affleck and Damon have appeared with Smith and Mewes in Smith's movies Chasing Amy, Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. Smith also wrote and directed the films.

Affleck and Damon also won the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for penning Good Will Hunting, in which they also starred. They acted together in School Ties and The Last Duel.

Read More

Martha Plimpton, Garret Dillahunt: 'Sprung' is a hopeful COVID comedy Tim Gunn, Heidi Klum: Pandemic is ending, it's time to look cute again Audrey Whitby explores 'the evil of it all' for 'In the Vault' S2 Empowering 'She-Hulk' role made a 'real fighter' out of Jameela Jamil

Latest Headlines

Famous birthdays for Aug. 21: Kim Cattrall, Loretta Devine
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 21: Kim Cattrall, Loretta Devine
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Actor Kim Cattrall turns 66 and actor Loretta Devine turns 73, among the famous birthdays for Aug. 21.
Taylor Louderman pregnant with first child
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Taylor Louderman pregnant with first child
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- "Mean Girls" and "Kenan" actress Taylor Louderman has announced she is pregnant with her first child.
Bill Paxton's family settles wrongful death suit with hospital
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Bill Paxton's family settles wrongful death suit with hospital
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- The family of actor Bill Paxton who died in 2017 after heart surgery and a stroke, has settled a wrongful death lawsuit against California's Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Rapper Bad Bunny's Spanish-language "Un Verano Sin Ti" is the No. 1 album in the United States.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 20: Demi Lovato, James Marsters
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 20: Demi Lovato, James Marsters
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Singer Demi Lovato turns 30 and actor James Marsters turns 60, among the famous birthdays for Aug. 20.
Nathan Fielder will return for 'The Rehearsal' Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
Nathan Fielder will return for 'The Rehearsal' Season 2
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- HBO announced the Season 2 renewal of "The Rehearsal" the day of its season finale.
Martha Plimpton, Garret Dillahunt: 'Sprung' is a hopeful COVID comedy
TV // 1 day ago
Martha Plimpton, Garret Dillahunt: 'Sprung' is a hopeful COVID comedy
NEW YORK, Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Former Raising Hope co-stars Martha Plimpton and Garret Dillahunt say they were excited to work together again on Sprung, the rare comedy that shows how regular folk - as opposed to the rich and famous - weathered the coronavirus pandemic.
Elijah Wood joins 'Yellowjackets' Season 2 present day storyline
TV // 1 day ago
Elijah Wood joins 'Yellowjackets' Season 2 present day storyline
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Showtime announced Elijah Wood has joined the cast of "Yellowjackets" Season 2 on Friday. This follows Simone Kessell's casting Thursday.
Blackpink release 'Pink Venom' ahead of new album
Music // 1 day ago
Blackpink release 'Pink Venom' ahead of new album
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink released a single and music video for "Pink Venom," the lead single from their album "Born Pink."
'Jurassic World Dominion' coming to Peacock in September
Movies // 1 day ago
'Jurassic World Dominion' coming to Peacock in September
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Peacock will start streaming the theatrical and extended versions of "Jurassic World Dominion" starring Chris Pratt in September.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tim Gunn, Heidi Klum: Pandemic is ending, it's time to look cute again
Tim Gunn, Heidi Klum: Pandemic is ending, it's time to look cute again
Martha Plimpton, Garret Dillahunt: 'Sprung' is a hopeful COVID comedy
Martha Plimpton, Garret Dillahunt: 'Sprung' is a hopeful COVID comedy
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart
Empowering 'She-Hulk' role made a 'real fighter' out of Jameela Jamil
Empowering 'She-Hulk' role made a 'real fighter' out of Jameela Jamil
Bill Paxton's family settles wrongful death suit with hospital
Bill Paxton's family settles wrongful death suit with hospital
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement