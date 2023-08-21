Advertisement
Music
Aug. 21, 2023 / 10:39 AM

Lana Del Rey to launch U.S. tour in September

By Annie Martin
1/5
Lana Del Rey will perform across the United States on a new tour. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Lana Del Rey will perform across the United States on a new tour. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Lana Del Rey is going on tour in 2023.

The 38-year-old singer announced a 10-date fall tour of the United States on Monday.

Advertisement

Del Rey will kick off the tour Sept. 14 in Franklin, Tenn., and bring the venture to a close Oct. 3 in Burgettstown, Pa.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Del Rey released her ninth album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, in March. She most recently released the single "Say Yes to Heaven" in May.

The singer was among the guests at actress Margaret Qualley and music producer Jack Antonoff's wedding over the weekend.

Here's the full list of dates for Lana Del Rey's fall tour:

Sept. 14 - Franklin, Tenn., at FirstBank Amphitheater

Sept. 17 - Austin, Texas, at Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 21 - Huntsville, Ala., at Orion Amphitheater

Advertisement

Sept. 23 - West Palm Beach, Fla., at iThink Financial Amphitheatre

Sept. 25 - Tampa, Fla., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 27 - Brandon, Miss., at Brandon Amphitheater

Sept. 29 - Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 30 - Columbia, Md., at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Oct. 1 - Columbia, Md., at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Oct. 3 - Burgettstown, Pa., at The Pavilion at Star Lake

Read More

Latest Headlines

Travis Scott's 'Utopia' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Travis Scott's 'Utopia' tops U.S. album chart
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Rapper Travis Scott's "Utopia" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.
Aespa visits ocean paradise in 'Better Things' music video
Music // 2 days ago
Aespa visits ocean paradise in 'Better Things' music video
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- K-pop group Aespa released a single and music video for "Better Things," its first English-language song.
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton cover 'Love is Alive' for Judds tribute album
Music // 2 days ago
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton cover 'Love is Alive' for Judds tribute album
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton released a cover of "Love is Alive" that will appear on a tribute album to The Judds, mother-daughter duo Naomi Judd and Wynonna Judd.
Charlie Puth goes shirtless in 'Lipstick' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Charlie Puth goes shirtless in 'Lipstick' music video
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Charlie Puth released a single and music video for "Lipstick," a song from his forthcoming album.
Dolly Parton recruits Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr for 'Let It Be' cover
Music // 3 days ago
Dolly Parton recruits Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr for 'Let It Be' cover
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton released a cover of the Beatles song "Let It Be" featuring Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Mick Fleetwood and Peter Frampton.
Demi Lovato shares rock version of 'Confident'
Music // 3 days ago
Demi Lovato shares rock version of 'Confident'
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato released "Confident (Rock Version)," a song that will appear on her album "Revamped."
Quavo honors Takeoff with new album 'Rocket Power'
Music // 3 days ago
Quavo honors Takeoff with new album 'Rocket Power'
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Quavo released "Rocket Power," an album dedicated to his late nephew Takeoff, who performed with him in Migos.
Selena Gomez to release 'fun' new song 'Single Soon'
Music // 3 days ago
Selena Gomez to release 'fun' new song 'Single Soon'
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez announced "Single Soon," her first song of 2023, and gave an update on her new album.
EXO's Chen sings on moon in 'Light of My Life' music video
Music // 3 days ago
EXO's Chen sings on moon in 'Light of My Life' music video
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- K-pop star Chen released the Japanese solo EP "Polaris" and a music video for the song "Light of My Life."
Usher adds final dates to 'My Way' Las Vegas residency
Music // 4 days ago
Usher adds final dates to 'My Way' Las Vegas residency
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Usher will conclude his "My Way" residency show at Park MGM in Las Vegas in December.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Still' cinematographers, editor worried about Michael J. Fox fall
'Still' cinematographers, editor worried about Michael J. Fox fall
Tish Cyrus marries Dominic Purcell
Tish Cyrus marries Dominic Purcell
Reports: Margaret Qualley marries Jack Antonoff
Reports: Margaret Qualley marries Jack Antonoff
Sean Patrick Small: 'My jaw hit the floor' over 'Winning Time' Larry Bird episode
Sean Patrick Small: 'My jaw hit the floor' over 'Winning Time' Larry Bird episode
Movie review: Raunchy 'Bottoms' is funny, empowering
Movie review: Raunchy 'Bottoms' is funny, empowering
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement