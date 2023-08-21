Lana Del Rey to launch U.S. tour in September

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Lana Del Rey is going on tour in 2023.
The 38-year-old singer announced a 10-date fall tour of the United States on Monday.
Del Rey will kick off the tour Sept. 14 in Franklin, Tenn., and bring the venture to a close Oct. 3 in Burgettstown, Pa.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.
Del Rey released her ninth album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, in March. She most recently released the single "Say Yes to Heaven" in May.
The singer was among the guests at actress Margaret Qualley and music producer Jack Antonoff's wedding over the weekend.
Here's the full list of dates for Lana Del Rey's fall tour:
Sept. 14 - Franklin, Tenn., at FirstBank Amphitheater
Sept. 17 - Austin, Texas, at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 21 - Huntsville, Ala., at Orion Amphitheater
Sept. 23 - West Palm Beach, Fla., at iThink Financial Amphitheatre
Sept. 25 - Tampa, Fla., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 27 - Brandon, Miss., at Brandon Amphitheater
Sept. 29 - Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 30 - Columbia, Md., at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Oct. 1 - Columbia, Md., at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Oct. 3 - Burgettstown, Pa., at The Pavilion at Star Lake