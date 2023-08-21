Lana Del Rey to launch U.S. tour in September

1/5

Lana Del Rey will perform across the United States on a new tour. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Lana Del Rey is going on tour in 2023. The 38-year-old singer announced a 10-date fall tour of the United States on Monday. Advertisement

Del Rey will kick off the tour Sept. 14 in Franklin, Tenn., and bring the venture to a close Oct. 3 in Burgettstown, Pa.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Lana Del Rey is heading your way! Tickets on sale Fri 8/25 (10am local). Save the date, tickets will go fast! Learn more here: https://t.co/Kz4f8BwkEb pic.twitter.com/obwjpXWYrW— Live Nation (@LiveNation) August 21, 2023

Del Rey released her ninth album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, in March. She most recently released the single "Say Yes to Heaven" in May.

The singer was among the guests at actress Margaret Qualley and music producer Jack Antonoff's wedding over the weekend.

Here's the full list of dates for Lana Del Rey's fall tour:

Sept. 14 - Franklin, Tenn., at FirstBank Amphitheater

Sept. 17 - Austin, Texas, at Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 21 - Huntsville, Ala., at Orion Amphitheater

Sept. 23 - West Palm Beach, Fla., at iThink Financial Amphitheatre

Sept. 25 - Tampa, Fla., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 27 - Brandon, Miss., at Brandon Amphitheater

Sept. 29 - Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 30 - Columbia, Md., at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Oct. 1 - Columbia, Md., at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Oct. 3 - Burgettstown, Pa., at The Pavilion at Star Lake