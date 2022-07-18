Advertisement
July 18, 2022 / 7:17 AM

Jennifer Lopez confirms she married Ben Affleck: 'Best night of our lives'

By Karen Butler
Jennifer Lopez confirms she married Ben Affleck: 'Best night of our lives'
Jennifer Lopez has confirmed she married Ben Affleck in Las Vegas. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has confirmed in her online newsletter, On the J. Lo, that she married actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck this weekend at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," Lopez wrote Sunday.

"Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us two men held hands and held each other," she explained. "In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter's second birthday -- all of us wanting the same thing -- for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage."

Lopez went on to say she and Affleck barely made it to the chapel before it closed at midnight.

"They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed)," she added.

Lopez put on her demure white dress in the employee break room, while Affleck donned his suit in the men's room.

"We read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," she said.

"They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last," she said. "When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives."

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, rekindled their romance last year after ending their engagement nearly two decades ago. They announced their second engagement in April.

During their estrangement, Lopez went on to marry and divorce singer Marc Anthony, with whom shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max, while Affleck married and divorced actress Jennifer Garner, the mother of his kids: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

"Stick around long enough and maybe you'll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you'll spend forever with," Lopez wrote in her wedding post. "Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for."

Moments from Jennifer Lopez's career

Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the MTV Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on May 30, 1998. Lopez was nominated for Best Female Performance and Best Kiss for "Out of Sight." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

