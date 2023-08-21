Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 21, 2023 / 9:38 AM

'Bachelor' alum Krystal Nielson marries at intimate wedding

By Annie Martin

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Bachelor alum Krystal Nielson is a married woman.

The 35-year-old television personality married her fiancé, Miles Bowles, at an intimate wedding Saturday in La Jolla, Calif., People reported Sunday.

Advertisement

"It's a celebration with our closest family and friends and we are so excited to have them here to support our marriage moving forward," Nielson said prior to her nuptials. "We will be continuing to make memories in the backyard where we first met."

Nielson and Bowles' two-year-old daughter, Andara Rose, served as flower girl and joined the couple for their first dance to "You Send Me" by Aretha Franklin.

Nielson confirmed her marriage on Instagram, writing, "Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Bowles!!!"

Nielson and Bowles made their relationship Instagram official in October 2020 following Nielson's split from her ex-husband and Bachelor in Paradise co-star Chris Randone.

Advertisement

"I've learned this year to lean into love... To let go over the constant anxiety over what people think of me... And to stop putting MY life, and the things that make ME happy, on hold," she said at the time.

Advertisement

Nielson came to fame as a contestant in Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor. She met and got engaged to Randone in Bachelor in Paradise Season 5, which aired in 2018.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sarah Hyland voices love for Wells Adams on 1st wedding anniversary
Entertainment News // 20 minutes ago
Sarah Hyland voices love for Wells Adams on 1st wedding anniversary
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- "Modern Family" actress Sarah Hyland dedicated a sweet post to Wells Adams on their first wedding anniversary.
BBC orders two more seasons of 'Waterloo Road'
TV // 2 hours ago
BBC orders two more seasons of 'Waterloo Road'
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- The BBC has ordered two more seasons of its young-adult drama, "Waterloo Road."
Tish Cyrus marries Dominic Purcell
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Tish Cyrus marries Dominic Purcell
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Tish Cyrus, music manager and the mother of singers Miley and Noah Cyrus, has tied the knot with actor Dominic Purcell in Malibu.
Movie review: Raunchy 'Bottoms' is funny, empowering
Movies // 5 hours ago
Movie review: Raunchy 'Bottoms' is funny, empowering
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21 (UPI) -- "Bottoms," in theaters Friday, puts a fun twist on R-rated teenage comedy with an all-girl high school fight club.
Sean Patrick Small: 'My jaw hit the floor' over 'Winning Time' Larry Bird episode
TV // 5 hours ago
Sean Patrick Small: 'My jaw hit the floor' over 'Winning Time' Larry Bird episode
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Sean Patrick Small and Michael Chiklis discuss Sunday's "Winning Time" episode featuring Larry Bird (Small) and Red Auerbach (Chiklis).
Famous birthdays for Aug. 21: Brody Jenner, Loretta Devine
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 21: Brody Jenner, Loretta Devine
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- TV personality Brody Jenner turns 40 and actor Loretta Devine turns 74, among the famous birthdays for Aug. 21.
'Blue Beetle' tops North American box office with $25.4M
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Blue Beetle' tops North American box office with $25.4M
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- "Blue Beetle" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $25.4 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Reports: Margaret Qualley marries Jack Antonoff
Entertainment News // 23 hours ago
Reports: Margaret Qualley marries Jack Antonoff
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Actress Margaret Qualley has married singer-songwriter Jack Antonoff at Parker's Garage on Long Beach Island in New Jersey, according to multiple news outlets.
Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore, Octavia Spencer pay tribute to the late Ron Cephas Jones
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore, Octavia Spencer pay tribute to the late Ron Cephas Jones
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore and Octavia Spencer were among the luminaries to pay tribute to the late actor Ron Cephas Jones, who died Saturday at the age of 66.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 20: Andrew Garfield, Robert Plant
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 20: Andrew Garfield, Robert Plant
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Actor Andrew Garfield turns 40 and rocker Robert Plant turns 75, among the famous birthdays for Aug. 20.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Still' cinematographers, editor worried about Michael J. Fox fall
'Still' cinematographers, editor worried about Michael J. Fox fall
Reports: Margaret Qualley marries Jack Antonoff
Reports: Margaret Qualley marries Jack Antonoff
Movie review: Sandler daughters hilarious, endearing in 'Bat Mitzvah'
Movie review: Sandler daughters hilarious, endearing in 'Bat Mitzvah'
Sean Patrick Small: 'My jaw hit the floor' over 'Winning Time' Larry Bird episode
Sean Patrick Small: 'My jaw hit the floor' over 'Winning Time' Larry Bird episode
Movie review: Raunchy 'Bottoms' is funny, empowering
Movie review: Raunchy 'Bottoms' is funny, empowering
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement