Selena Gomez announced "Single Soon," her first song of 2023, and gave an update on her new album. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez will return with new music next week. The 31-year-old singer and actress announced the "fun" new song "Single Soon" in a post Thursday.

Gomez said she is "not quite done" with her new album but will release "Single Soon" on Aug. 25.

"Y'all have been asking for new music for a while. Since I'm not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer. SINGLE SOON. August 25th," she wrote.

Gomez shared the news alongside promo art for the song and photos from a night out.

"Single Soon" will mark Gomez's first song of 2023 and her first since "My Mind & Me," released in November 2022 for her Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.



Gomez's most recent album, Rare, was released in January 2020, while her Spanish-language EP, Revelación, came out in March 2021.

Gomez teased new music on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in December 2022.

"I'm so used to writing sad-girl songs because I'm good at that. But I'm ready to have some fun, and I think people are going to like it," she said.

As an actress, Gomez stars on the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, which returned for a third season in August.

