Aug. 18, 2023 / 8:39 AM

Selena Gomez to release 'fun' new song 'Single Soon'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Selena Gomez announced "Single Soon," her first song of 2023, and gave an update on her new album. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Selena Gomez announced "Single Soon," her first song of 2023, and gave an update on her new album. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez will return with new music next week.

The 31-year-old singer and actress announced the "fun" new song "Single Soon" in a post Thursday.

Gomez said she is "not quite done" with her new album but will release "Single Soon" on Aug. 25.

"Y'all have been asking for new music for a while. Since I'm not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer. SINGLE SOON. August 25th," she wrote.

Gomez shared the news alongside promo art for the song and photos from a night out.

"Single Soon" will mark Gomez's first song of 2023 and her first since "My Mind & Me," released in November 2022 for her Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

Gomez's most recent album, Rare, was released in January 2020, while her Spanish-language EP, Revelación, came out in March 2021.

Gomez teased new music on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in December 2022.

"I'm so used to writing sad-girl songs because I'm good at that. But I'm ready to have some fun, and I think people are going to like it," she said.

As an actress, Gomez stars on the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, which returned for a third season in August.

Selena Gomez turns 30: a look back

Selena Gomez arrives for the premiere of "The Game Plan" at the El Capitan Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on September 23, 2007. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

