Trending
Advertisement
Music
Aug. 18, 2023 / 10:20 AM

Dolly Parton recruits Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr for 'Let It Be' cover

By Annie Martin
1/7
Dolly Parton released a cover of the Beatles song "Let It Be" featuring Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Mick Fleetwood and Peter Frampton. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
Dolly Parton released a cover of the Beatles song "Let It Be" featuring Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Mick Fleetwood and Peter Frampton. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton recruited former Beatles members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr for her cover of the band's song "Let It Be."

Parton, 77, released a cover of "Let It Be" on Friday featuring McCartney, Starr, Mick Fleetwood and Peter Frampton.

Advertisement

Parton announced the collaboration Sunday.

"This song is really special to me because I'm joined by @paulmccartney who wrote the song, along with @ringostarrmusic, @mrpeterframpton and @mickfleetwoodofficial," she wrote on Instagram.

The Beatles originally released "Let It Be" in 1970. The song appears on the group's album of the same name.

Advertisement

Parton's cover appears on her forthcoming album Rockstar, which features nine original songs and 21 covers of favorite rock songs. Parton also collaborated with Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks, Elton John, Steven Tyler, Pat Benetar, Debbie Harry, Linda Perry and other artists on the album.

"I'm so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album Rockstar! I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure," Parton said in May.

Parton released "Bygones" featuring Judas Priest's Rob Halford and "Magic Man" featuring Heart's Ann Wilson in June.

The singer will release Rockstar on Nov. 17.

Dolly Parton's career: Music, red carpets and style

Dolly Parton, who founded the "Imagination Library" in her native Sevier County in Tennessee, attends a function at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., on March 23, 2000. Parton was in town to pick up an award from the Association of American Publishers for her efforts to promote literacy. Her five-year-old program has already donated 150,000 books to the county's children. Photo by Joel Rennich/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Charlie Puth goes shirtless in 'Lipstick' music video
Music // 28 minutes ago
Charlie Puth goes shirtless in 'Lipstick' music video
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Charlie Puth released a single and music video for "Lipstick," a song from his forthcoming album.
Demi Lovato shares rock version of 'Confident'
Music // 1 hour ago
Demi Lovato shares rock version of 'Confident'
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato released "Confident (Rock Version)," a song that will appear on her album "Revamped."
Quavo honors Takeoff with new album 'Rocket Power'
Music // 2 hours ago
Quavo honors Takeoff with new album 'Rocket Power'
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Quavo released "Rocket Power," an album dedicated to his late nephew Takeoff, who performed with him in Migos.
Selena Gomez to release 'fun' new song 'Single Soon'
Music // 2 hours ago
Selena Gomez to release 'fun' new song 'Single Soon'
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez announced "Single Soon," her first song of 2023, and gave an update on her new album.
EXO's Chen sings on moon in 'Light of My Life' music video
Music // 20 hours ago
EXO's Chen sings on moon in 'Light of My Life' music video
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- K-pop star Chen released the Japanese solo EP "Polaris" and a music video for the song "Light of My Life."
Usher adds final dates to 'My Way' Las Vegas residency
Music // 23 hours ago
Usher adds final dates to 'My Way' Las Vegas residency
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Usher will conclude his "My Way" residency show at Park MGM in Las Vegas in December.
Doja Cat feels 'free' as fans unfollow on social media
Music // 1 day ago
Doja Cat feels 'free' as fans unfollow on social media
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Doja Cat reacted after losing thousands of followers on Instagram following drama with her fans.
Original Talking Heads bandmates to reunite for rockumentary screening
Music // 1 day ago
Original Talking Heads bandmates to reunite for rockumentary screening
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- All four original Talking Heads bandmates are set to reunite for the premiere of the 4K restoration of Jonathan Demme's 1984 rockumentary, "Stop Making Sense," at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Aespa shares 'Better Things' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
Aespa shares 'Better Things' music video teaser
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- K-pop group Aespa released a preview of its music video for "Better Things," its first English-language single.
Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini among People's Choice Country Awards nominees
Music // 1 day ago
Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini among People's Choice Country Awards nominees
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The People's Choice Country Awards, a new awards show celebrating country music, will take place in September.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Still' cinematographers, editor worried about Michael J. Fox fall
'Still' cinematographers, editor worried about Michael J. Fox fall
Craig Robinson: 'Killing It' characters 'punched in the face' by life, bureaucracy in S2
Craig Robinson: 'Killing It' characters 'punched in the face' by life, bureaucracy in S2
Famous birthdays for Aug. 18: Robert Redford, Josephine Langford
Famous birthdays for Aug. 18: Robert Redford, Josephine Langford
Doja Cat feels 'free' as fans unfollow on social media
Doja Cat feels 'free' as fans unfollow on social media
Usher adds final dates to 'My Way' Las Vegas residency
Usher adds final dates to 'My Way' Las Vegas residency
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement