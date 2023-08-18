Trending
Aug. 18, 2023 / 8:56 AM

Quavo honors Takeoff with new album 'Rocket Power'

By Annie Martin
Quavo released "Rocket Power," an album dedicated to his late nephew Takeoff, who performed with him in Migos. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Quavo released "Rocket Power," an album dedicated to his late nephew Takeoff, who performed with him in Migos. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Quavo is back with new music.

The 32-year-old singer and rapper released his second solo album, Rocket Power, on Friday.

Rocket Power is dedicated to Quavo's late nephew Takeoff, who performed with him in the hip hop group Migos. Takeoff died at age 28 in a shooting in Houston in November 2022.

Rocket Power features 18 songs, including "Fueled Up," "Patty Cake" and "Back Where It Begins," which feature vocals from Takeoff.

Quavo celebrated the release with photos of a Times Square billboard promoting the album.

"Do It For The Rocket #LongLiveTakeoff," he wrote.
Quavo announced Rocket Power in May.

"This album is for the Rocket our true fans and also this is my therapy," the star wrote. "This album is a true reflection of how I feel right now. Sometimes I'm Good, sometimes I'm Down, sometimes I'm Disappointed, sometimes I fall apart but then I ALWAYS find my strength again. I know everything might not be alright right now, but the rocket showed me a way to make it RIGHT!"

"Rocket Power keeps me going. Rocket Power gives me fuel. Rocket Power will help us all overcome whatever we're going through," he said.

Quavo previously mourned Takeoff in the song "Without You," released in January.

Rocket Power is Quavo's follow-up to his debut solo album, Quavo Huncho, released in 2018.

Migos also features singer and rapper Offset. The group's final album prior to Takeoff's death, Culture III, was released in 2021.

