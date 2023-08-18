1/6

Demi Lovato released "Confident (Rock Version)," a song that will appear on her album "Revamped." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato has released a rock version of her song "Confident." The 30-year-old singer and actress released "Confident (Rock Version)" and a lyric video for the song Friday. Advertisement

The original version of "Confident" appears on Lovato's album of the same name, released in 2015.

Lovato will include "Confident (Rock Version)" and other rock versions of their songs, including "Sorry Not Sorry," on the forthcoming album Revamped. The album is scheduled for release Sept. 15.

"Breathing new life into the songs that played such a huge role in my career has allowed me to feel so much closer to my music than ever. I can't wait for you to hear REVAMPED on 9/15," Lovato wrote on Instagram in July.

Lovato told Rolling Stone in April 2022 that they were returning their focus to rock and emo music.

The singer shared similar sentiments on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon that August.

"My music is more rock now," she said. "So I'm not doing -- even my older songs kind of have a rock flare to them. They're not pop anymore."

Lovato's most recent album, Holy Fvck, was released in August 2022.

