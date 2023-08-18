Trending
Advertisement
Music
Aug. 18, 2023 / 9:57 AM

Demi Lovato shares rock version of 'Confident'

By Annie Martin
1/6
Demi Lovato released "Confident (Rock Version)," a song that will appear on her album "Revamped." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Demi Lovato released "Confident (Rock Version)," a song that will appear on her album "Revamped." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato has released a rock version of her song "Confident."

The 30-year-old singer and actress released "Confident (Rock Version)" and a lyric video for the song Friday.

Advertisement

The original version of "Confident" appears on Lovato's album of the same name, released in 2015.

Lovato will include "Confident (Rock Version)" and other rock versions of their songs, including "Sorry Not Sorry," on the forthcoming album Revamped. The album is scheduled for release Sept. 15.

"Breathing new life into the songs that played such a huge role in my career has allowed me to feel so much closer to my music than ever. I can't wait for you to hear REVAMPED on 9/15," Lovato wrote on Instagram in July.

Lovato told Rolling Stone in April 2022 that they were returning their focus to rock and emo music.

Advertisement

The singer shared similar sentiments on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon that August.

"My music is more rock now," she said. "So I'm not doing -- even my older songs kind of have a rock flare to them. They're not pop anymore."

Lovato's most recent album, Holy Fvck, was released in August 2022.

Demi Lovato turns 30: a look back

Demi Lovato takes part in the Arthur Ashe Kids Day at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center during the U.S Open in New York City on August 23, 2008. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Charlie Puth goes shirtless in 'Lipstick' music video
Music // 42 minutes ago
Charlie Puth goes shirtless in 'Lipstick' music video
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Charlie Puth released a single and music video for "Lipstick," a song from his forthcoming album.
Dolly Parton recruits Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr for 'Let It Be' cover
Music // 1 hour ago
Dolly Parton recruits Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr for 'Let It Be' cover
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton released a cover of the Beatles song "Let It Be" featuring Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Mick Fleetwood and Peter Frampton.
Quavo honors Takeoff with new album 'Rocket Power'
Music // 2 hours ago
Quavo honors Takeoff with new album 'Rocket Power'
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Quavo released "Rocket Power," an album dedicated to his late nephew Takeoff, who performed with him in Migos.
Selena Gomez to release 'fun' new song 'Single Soon'
Music // 3 hours ago
Selena Gomez to release 'fun' new song 'Single Soon'
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez announced "Single Soon," her first song of 2023, and gave an update on her new album.
EXO's Chen sings on moon in 'Light of My Life' music video
Music // 21 hours ago
EXO's Chen sings on moon in 'Light of My Life' music video
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- K-pop star Chen released the Japanese solo EP "Polaris" and a music video for the song "Light of My Life."
Usher adds final dates to 'My Way' Las Vegas residency
Music // 1 day ago
Usher adds final dates to 'My Way' Las Vegas residency
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Usher will conclude his "My Way" residency show at Park MGM in Las Vegas in December.
Doja Cat feels 'free' as fans unfollow on social media
Music // 1 day ago
Doja Cat feels 'free' as fans unfollow on social media
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Doja Cat reacted after losing thousands of followers on Instagram following drama with her fans.
Original Talking Heads bandmates to reunite for rockumentary screening
Music // 1 day ago
Original Talking Heads bandmates to reunite for rockumentary screening
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- All four original Talking Heads bandmates are set to reunite for the premiere of the 4K restoration of Jonathan Demme's 1984 rockumentary, "Stop Making Sense," at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Aespa shares 'Better Things' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
Aespa shares 'Better Things' music video teaser
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- K-pop group Aespa released a preview of its music video for "Better Things," its first English-language single.
Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini among People's Choice Country Awards nominees
Music // 1 day ago
Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini among People's Choice Country Awards nominees
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The People's Choice Country Awards, a new awards show celebrating country music, will take place in September.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Still' cinematographers, editor worried about Michael J. Fox fall
'Still' cinematographers, editor worried about Michael J. Fox fall
Craig Robinson: 'Killing It' characters 'punched in the face' by life, bureaucracy in S2
Craig Robinson: 'Killing It' characters 'punched in the face' by life, bureaucracy in S2
Famous birthdays for Aug. 18: Robert Redford, Josephine Langford
Famous birthdays for Aug. 18: Robert Redford, Josephine Langford
Doja Cat feels 'free' as fans unfollow on social media
Doja Cat feels 'free' as fans unfollow on social media
Famous birthdays for Aug. 17: Robert De Niro, Belinda Carlisle
Famous birthdays for Aug. 17: Robert De Niro, Belinda Carlisle
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement