Trending
Advertisement
Music
May 10, 2023 / 9:12 AM

Dolly Parton to release rock album featuring Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks in November

By Annie Martin
1/5
Dolly Parton will release her first rock album, "Rockstar," in November. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Dolly Parton will release her first rock album, "Rockstar," in November. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton will release her first rock album in November.

The 77-year-old country music star shared more details about the album, Rockstar, on Tuesday.

Advertisement

"I'm a rockstar now! My new album 'Rockstar' is coming November 17 and it's available for pre-order. Let's rock n' roll," she wrote on Instagram alongside the cover art.

Rockstar features 30 tracks, including nine original songs and 21 covers of rock favorites such as "Purple Rain," "We Are the Champions" and "Let It Be" with Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood.

Advertisement

Parton also collaborated with Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, Stevie Nicks, Elton John, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Steven Tyler, Pat Benatar, Pink, Brandi Carlile, Debbie Harry, Sheryl Crow, Linda Perry and other artists.

Parton will release a first single from the album, "World of Fire," on Thursday. The singer will perform the song the same day at the Academy of Country Music Awards, which she is co-hosting with Garth Brooks.

"I'm so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album Rockstar! I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure," Parton said in a statement. "I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I've enjoyed putting it together!"

Parton confirmed she was working on a rock album in an interview on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in November 2022. She shared the news after being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier that month.

Dolly Parton's career: Music, red carpets and style

Dolly Parton, who founded the "Imagination Library" in her native Sevier County in Tennessee, attends a function at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., on March 23, 2000. Parton was in town to pick up an award from the Association of American Publishers for her efforts to promote literacy. Her five-year-old program has already donated 150,000 books to the county's children. Photo by Joel Rennich/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Ed Sheeran to perform at ACM Awards: 'I am super pumped' Austin City Limits: Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Shania Twain among headliners Mayim Bialik suggests character endings after 'Call Me Kat' cancellation What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Enhypen give vampire vibes in 'Dark Blood' concept film
Music // 18 hours ago
Enhypen give vampire vibes in 'Dark Blood' concept film
May 9 (UPI) -- K-pop group Enhypen released a teaser for their forthcoming EP, "Dark Blood."
Austin City Limits: Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Shania Twain among headliners
Music // 20 hours ago
Austin City Limits: Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Shania Twain among headliners
May 9 (UPI) -- Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Shania Twain, Alanis Morissette, The 1975 and other artists will perform at Austin City Limits music festival in October.
Ed Sheeran to perform at ACM Awards: 'I am super pumped'
Music // 22 hours ago
Ed Sheeran to perform at ACM Awards: 'I am super pumped'
May 9 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran will take the stage at the Academy of Country Music Awards for the first time.
Cole Swindell engaged to girlfriend Courtney Little: 'We're so excited!'
Music // 23 hours ago
Cole Swindell engaged to girlfriend Courtney Little: 'We're so excited!'
May 9 (UPI) -- Country music singer Cole Swindell announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Courtney Little.
Girl group Aespa breaks its preorder record with 3rd EP
Music // 1 day ago
Girl group Aespa breaks its preorder record with 3rd EP
May 8 (UPI) -- K-pop girl group Aespa has sold over a record 1.8 million preorders for its upcoming third EP, "My World," its agency said Monday.
Sum 41 announces breakup after 27 years
Music // 1 day ago
Sum 41 announces breakup after 27 years
May 8 (UPI) -- Sum 41 announced Monday that they would be disbanding after 27 years.
Danna Paola to launch first U.S. tour in August
Music // 1 day ago
Danna Paola to launch first U.S. tour in August
May 8 (UPI) -- Mexican singer Danna Paola will perform across the United States on her "XT4S1S" tour.
Alicia Keys performs with orchestra in new 'If I Ain't Got You' video
Music // 1 day ago
Alicia Keys performs with orchestra in new 'If I Ain't Got You' video
May 8 (UPI) -- Alicia Keys released a music video for a new version of "If I Ain't Got You" for the Netflix series "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story."
'Taylor's Version' edition of Swift's 'Speak Now' set for release July 7
Music // 3 days ago
'Taylor's Version' edition of Swift's 'Speak Now' set for release July 7
May 6 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift has announced a new version of her album Speak Now is set for release on July 7.
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart for 8th week
Music // 3 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart for 8th week
May 6 (UPI) -- Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" is the No. 1 album in the United States for an eighth consecutive week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CBS reverses 'SWAT' cancellation, orders Season 7
CBS reverses 'SWAT' cancellation, orders Season 7
Mayim Bialik suggests character endings after 'Call Me Kat' cancellation
Mayim Bialik suggests character endings after 'Call Me Kat' cancellation
Victoria Justice drawn to layers of dark obsession tale 'The Tutor'
Victoria Justice drawn to layers of dark obsession tale 'The Tutor'
Ed Sheeran to perform at ACM Awards: 'I am super pumped'
Ed Sheeran to perform at ACM Awards: 'I am super pumped'
'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Brandon Jones, Serene Russell split up
'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Brandon Jones, Serene Russell split up
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement