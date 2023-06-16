Trending
June 16, 2023 / 12:55 PM

Dolly Parton releases 'Bygones,' 'Magic Man' from 'Rockstar' album

By Annie Martin
Dolly Parton released "Bygones" featuring Judas Priest's Rob Halford and "Magic Man" featuring Heart's Ann Wilson, two songs from her rock album "Rockstar." File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
June 16 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton has released two new tracks from her forthcoming rock album.

The 77-year-old country music star released "Bygones" featuring Judas Priest's Rob Halford and special guests Nikki Sixx and John 5 and "Magic Man" featuring Heart's Ann Wilson on Friday.

Parton also shared promo art for the songs on Instagram.

"Two brand new tracks from Rockstar are out now!" she wrote.

"Bygones" and "Magic Man" appear on Parton's first-ever rock album, Rockstar. Parton will release the full album Nov. 17.

Rockstar features 30 tracks in total, including nine original songs and 21 covers of rock favorites. In addition to Halford and Wilson, Parton collaborated with Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, Stevie Nicks, Elton John, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Steven Tyler, Pat Benetar, Debby Harry and other artists.

"I'm so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album Rockstar! I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure," Parton previously said.

Parton confirmed plans for a rock album in an interview on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in November 2022.

Dolly Parton's career: Music, red carpets and style

Dolly Parton, who founded the "Imagination Library" in her native Sevier County in Tennessee, attends a function at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., on March 23, 2000. Parton was in town to pick up an award from the Association of American Publishers for her efforts to promote literacy. Her five-year-old program has already donated 150,000 books to the county's children. Photo by Joel Rennich/UPI | License Photo

