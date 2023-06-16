Trending
June 16, 2023 / 10:43 AM

Gloria Estefan, Post Malone honored at Songwriters Hall of Fame induction

By Annie Martin
Gloria Estefan attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala on Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Gloria Estefan attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala on Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

June 16 (UPI) -- Gloria Estefan, Post Malone and other songwriters were honored Thursday at the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Estefan, Teddy Riley, Jeff Lynne, Glen Ballard and Liz Rose were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame at the 52nd annual induction and awards gala in New York, while Malone received the Hal David Starlight Award.

Malone was all smiles as he posed for photos on the red carpet. The singer and rapper wore a black suit and white shirt with a black baseball cap.

The Hal David Starlight Award honors "gifted young songwriters who are making a significant impact in the music industry with their original songs."

Estefan, the first Latina songwriter to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, was joined by her husband, Emilio Estefan, and other family members.

The singer gave a sweet shoutout to Emilio Estefan in her speech.

"After 48 years together, I love you more deeply than when we began this crazy, exciting, surprising and oftentimes terrifying epic life together," Estefan said.

"Emilio, if it weren't for you, who knows if I ever would have even gone down this road," she added. "I remember you dropping me off one night after rehearsal -- we weren't even dating -- and telling me that you wanted to record an original album for the band. And you were wondering if I wrote songs."

Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne honored at Songwriters Hall of Fame gala

Gloria Estefan arrives on the red carpet at the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala in New York City on June 15, 2023. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

The Songwriters Hall of Fame Class of 2023 was announced in January. Snoop Dogg and Sade were originally part of this year's class but deferred their inductions ahead of the ceremony.

