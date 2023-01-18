Sade, Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan to join Songwriters Hall of Fame

1/5

Snoop Dogg will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The Songwriters Hall of Fame has announced its 2023 inductees. The institution said in a press release Wednesday that Sade Adu, aka Sade, Glen Ballard, Calvin Broadus Jr., aka Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley and Liz Rose will be inducted into the hall of fame this year. Advertisement

The induction ceremony and awards gala will take place June 15 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York. Additional special award honorees will be announced soon.

"The music industry does not exist without songwriters delivering great songs first. Without them there is no recorded music, no concert business, no merch... nothing, it all starts with the song and the songwriter," Songwriters Hall of Fame chairman Nile Rodgers said in a statement.

"We are therefore very proud that we were continually recognizing some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time and that the 2023 slate represents not just iconic songs but also diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity and gender, songwriters who have enriched our lives and, in their time, literally transformed music and the lives of billions of listeners all over the world."

Advertisement

The class of 2023 is credited with such songs as "Smooth Operator," "Man in the Mirror," "Drop It Like It's Hot," "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "Mr. Blue Sky," "My Prerogative" and "You Belong with Me."

ONLY ON CBS MORNINGS: Meet the seven new members of the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Gloria Estefan is the first Hispanic woman to be inducted and is joined by Glen Ballard, Snoop Dogg, Liz Rose, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley and Sade. pic.twitter.com/78jhATFrJT— CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) January 18, 2023

Here's the list of key songs for the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees:

Sade -- "Smooth Operator," "No Ordinary Love," "The Sweetest Taboo," "By Your Side," "Is it a Crime"

Glen Ballard -- "Man in the Mirror," "You Oughta Know," "Hold On," "The Voice Within," "The Space Between"

Snoop Dogg -- "Drop It Like It's Hot," "Nuthin' But a 'G' Thang," "Young, Wild & Free," "Gin & Juice," "Next Episode"

Gloria Estefan -- "Anything for You," "Don't Wanna Lose You," "Words Get in the Way," "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "Let's Get Loud"

Jeff Lynne -- "Mr. Blue Sky," "Don't Bring Me Down," "Evil Woman," "Livin' Thing," "Telephone Line"

Advertisement

Teddy Riley -- "Make It Last Forever," "I Want Her," "Just Got Paid," "I Like," "My Prerogative"

Liz Rose -- "You Belong with Me," "Crazy Girl," "Girl Crush," "All Too Well," "White Horse"