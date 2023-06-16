Trending
Advertisement
Music
June 16, 2023 / 12:29 PM

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock releases 'Don't Say Love' solo single

By Annie Martin
1/3
Leigh-Anne Pinnock (L), pictured with Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall, released a single and music video for the solo song "Don't Say Love" following Little Mix's hiatus. File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI
Leigh-Anne Pinnock (L), pictured with Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall, released a single and music video for the solo song "Don't Say Love" following Little Mix's hiatus. File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Little Mix member Leigh-Anne Pinnock is making her solo debut.

The 31-year-old singer released a single and music video for the solo song "Don't Say Love" on Friday.

Advertisement

"Don't Say Love" is "about no longer seeking external validation and regaining my confidence and sense of self in a world where I often felt misunderstood and unheard," Pinnock told Billboard.

The song's video is "a visual representation" of Pinnock finding her voice.

"I'm excited to continue to do so with my first love, music," she added.

Pinnock also celebrated the song's release on Instagram.

"You ready? Don't Say Love is all YOURS," she wrote. "this song is strength, resilience and POWER and I am so proud to finally show it to the world! We're just getting started!"

Pinnock came to fame with the British girl group Little Mix, which also consists of Perrie Edwards and Jake Thirlwall.

Little Mix announced in December 2021 that it would be "taking a break" as a group following its Confetti tour in 2022.

"It's been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects," the members said at the time.

Advertisement

Read More

Doja Cat releases 'Attention,' her first song of 2023 Gloria Estefan, Post Malone honored at Songwriters Hall of Fame induction Kim Kardashian celebrates daughter North West's 10th birthday: 'My best friend' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Dolly Parton releases 'Bygones,' 'Magic Man' from 'Rockstar' album
Music // 55 minutes ago
Dolly Parton releases 'Bygones,' 'Magic Man' from 'Rockstar' album
June 16 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton released "Bygones" featuring Judas Priest's Rob Halford and "Magic Man" featuring Heart's Ann Wilson, two songs from her rock album "Rockstar."
Doja Cat releases 'Attention,' her first song of 2023
Music // 2 hours ago
Doja Cat releases 'Attention,' her first song of 2023
June 16 (UPI) -- Doja Cat released a single and music video for "Attention," her first song of 2023.
Jordan Davis celebrates birth of third child: 'God is good!'
Music // 2 hours ago
Jordan Davis celebrates birth of third child: 'God is good!'
June 16 (UPI) -- Country music singer Jordan Davis welcomed a son, Elijah Patrick, with his wife, Kristen Davis.
Gloria Estefan, Post Malone honored at Songwriters Hall of Fame induction
Music // 3 hours ago
Gloria Estefan, Post Malone honored at Songwriters Hall of Fame induction
June 16 (UPI) -- Gloria Estefan, Post Malone, Teddy Riley, Jeff Lynne, Glen Ballard and Liz Rose attended the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala.
Nicholas Hamilton: Second date inspired Pride Month song 'Spins'
Music // 6 hours ago
Nicholas Hamilton: Second date inspired Pride Month song 'Spins'
LOS ANGELES, June 16 (UPI) -- Nicholas Hamilton released the love song "Spins" on Friday for Pride Month, and explained how his second date with his boyfriend inspired the song.
Twice's MiSaMo share 'Marshmallow' from Japanese EP
Music // 23 hours ago
Twice's MiSaMo share 'Marshmallow' from Japanese EP
June 15 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Mina, Sana and Momo released a single and music video for "Marshmallow," the pre-release single from their EP "Masterpiece."
Essence Festival with Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion to stream on Hulu
Music // 1 day ago
Essence Festival with Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion to stream on Hulu
June 15 (UPI) -- The Essence Festival of Culture featuring Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion, Missy Elliott and other artists will livestream on Hulu.
SZA, Lizzo to headline Made in America festival
Music // 2 days ago
SZA, Lizzo to headline Made in America festival
June 14 (UPI) -- SZA, Lizzo, Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice and other artists will perform at Made in America Festival in September.
Olivia Rodrigo to release song 'Vampire' on June 30
Music // 2 days ago
Olivia Rodrigo to release song 'Vampire' on June 30
June 14 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo announced the single "Vampire," her first new music since her debut album, "Sour."
NCT's Taeyong soaks up sun in 'Gwando' special video
Music // 2 days ago
NCT's Taeyong soaks up sun in 'Gwando' special video
June 13 (UPI) -- K-pop star Taeyong released a music video for "Gwando," a song from his debut solo EP, "Shalala."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Dial of Destiny' is worst 'Indiana Jones'
Movie review: 'Dial of Destiny' is worst 'Indiana Jones'
Kim Kardashian celebrates daughter North West's 10th birthday: 'My best friend'
Kim Kardashian celebrates daughter North West's 10th birthday: 'My best friend'
Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah gives birth to their son
Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah gives birth to their son
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds': Rebecca Romijn says Una similar to 'X-Men's' Mystique
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds': Rebecca Romijn says Una similar to 'X-Men's' Mystique
Prince Harry, Megan Markle end Spotify podcast deal
Prince Harry, Megan Markle end Spotify podcast deal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement