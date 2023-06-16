1/3

Leigh-Anne Pinnock (L), pictured with Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall, released a single and music video for the solo song "Don't Say Love" following Little Mix's hiatus. File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Little Mix member Leigh-Anne Pinnock is making her solo debut. The 31-year-old singer released a single and music video for the solo song "Don't Say Love" on Friday. Advertisement

"Don't Say Love" is "about no longer seeking external validation and regaining my confidence and sense of self in a world where I often felt misunderstood and unheard," Pinnock told Billboard.

The song's video is "a visual representation" of Pinnock finding her voice.

"I'm excited to continue to do so with my first love, music," she added.

Pinnock also celebrated the song's release on Instagram.

"You ready? Don't Say Love is all YOURS," she wrote. "this song is strength, resilience and POWER and I am so proud to finally show it to the world! We're just getting started!"

Pinnock came to fame with the British girl group Little Mix, which also consists of Perrie Edwards and Jake Thirlwall.

Little Mix announced in December 2021 that it would be "taking a break" as a group following its Confetti tour in 2022.

"It's been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects," the members said at the time.