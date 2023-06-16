Trending
June 16, 2023 / 11:35 AM

Doja Cat releases 'Attention,' her first song of 2023

By Annie Martin
Doja Cat released a single and music video for "Attention," her first song of 2023. File Photo by John Nacion/UPI
Doja Cat released a single and music video for "Attention," her first song of 2023. File Photo by John Nacion/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Doja Cat is back with new music.

The 27-year-old singer and rapper released a single and music video for the song "Attention" on Friday.

The "Attention" video shows Doja Cat be mobbed by adoring fans and walk the streets of Los Angeles.

The singer had teased the video Thursday on TikTok.

"Attention" is Doja Cat's first new music of 2023.

She shared Scarlet Letter-themed teasers leading up to the song's release, including cover art that showed her nude and covered in fake blood with an upside-down "A" covering her body.

Prior to "Attention," Doja Cat most recently released "Vegas," a song for the Elvis soundtrack, in June 2022. Her most recent album, Planet Her, was released in June 2021.

The singer teased new music in an interview with Variety earlier this year.

"I know that I've done a lot of pink and soft things, a lot of pop and glittery sounds, but for this next era, I'm going in a more masculine direction," she said.

