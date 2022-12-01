Dolly Parton to release rock album in fall 2023

1/5

Dolly Parton teased her rock and roll album "Rockstar" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" and "Today." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Country music star Dolly Parton will release a rock album in fall 2023. The 76-year-old singer teased the project during Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Advertisement

Parton confirmed she is working on a rock-and-roll album after being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November.

"It's gonna come out next fall. And you know what I'm calling it? Rockstar is the name of it," she said.

Parton said the album will feature both original songs and covers of "iconic" songs such as "Purple Rain," "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," "Stairway to Heaven" and "Freebird." She also teased cameos by other artists.

Parton also teased the album during Thursday's episode of Today.

"I really think it's some of the best work I've ever done," the singer said. "I think so. Only because it's different for me. I wanted it to be good."

Music icon @DollyParton sat down @HodaKotb to talk about her new Christmas special "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas," accepting membership into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and more! pic.twitter.com/y83LJ8AoAV— TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 1, 2022

Parton will host and perform during the NBC holiday special Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, which airs Thursday.

The singer will also co-host the Miley's New Year's Eve Party special with her goddaughter, singer Miley Cyrus. The special airs Dec. 31 on NBC.