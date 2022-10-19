HBO to air Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony Nov. 19

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- HBO announced via Twitter on Wednesday that the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will premier Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. EST on HBO, and will be available for streaming on HBO Max.

The ceremony itself will be held at 7 p.m. PST on November 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. This year, Judas Priest, Carly Simon, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Eminem, the Eurythmics, and Dolly Parton, will be inducted for musical excellence. Additionally, Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten will be inducted for early influence. Jimmy Iovine, Allen Grubman and Sylvia Robinson will be inducted for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.