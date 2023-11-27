Trending
Advertisement
Music
Nov. 27, 2023 / 8:58 AM

Jennifer Lopez to release 'This is Me... Now' album, film in February

By Annie Martin
Jennifer Lopez will release the album "This is Me... Now" and an accompanying film about her love life in February. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Jennifer Lopez will release the album "This is Me... Now" and an accompanying film about her love life in February. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez will release her album This is Me... Now in February.

The 54-year-old singer and actress announced a release date, Feb. 16, for the album Monday.

Advertisement

This is Me... Now is a follow-up to Lopez's 2002 album, This is Me... Then. The record will be her first album of new music since A.K.A. in 2014.

Lopez said in a press release that This is Me... Now is her "most honest and personal" album yet.

The album "effortlessly blends R&B, contemporary pop sounds and hip-hop beats, combined with her emotional signature vocals."

In addition, Lopez announced an accompanying film, This is Me... Now: The Film, also set for release Feb. 16 on Prime Video.

The film is described as "a narrative driven, intimate, reflective, sexy, funny, fantastical and highly entertaining musical and visual reimagining" of Lopez's "publicly scrutinized love life."

Lopez and actor Ben Affleck eloped in July 2022 and married again at a wedding with family and friends that August. The couple were previously engaged in the early 2000s.

Advertisement

"Along with director Dave Meyers, Lopez creates a genre-redefining immersive cinematic experience: an extravagant visual and sonic feast with impressive choreography, star studded cameos, costumes, sets and blockbuster-worthy visuals. Although an astonishing visual spectacle, the film is ultimately a heartfelt ode to JL's journey of self-healing and everlasting belief in fairytale endings," the press release reads.

Lopez will release "Can't Get Enough," a first single from This is Me... Now, on Jan. 10.

Moments from Jennifer Lopez's career

Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the MTV Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on May 30, 1998. Lopez was nominated for Best Female Performance and Best Kiss for "Out of Sight." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jean Knight, singer known for 'Mr. Big Stuff,' dies at 80
Music // 29 minutes ago
Jean Knight, singer known for 'Mr. Big Stuff,' dies at 80
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Jean Knight, a soul and funk singer known for her hit 1971 single "Mr. Big Stuff," has died.
Stray Kids' 'Rock-Star' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Stray Kids' 'Rock-Star' tops U.S. album chart
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Stray Kids' "Rock-Star" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Dreamcatcher releases 'Villains' EP, 'OOTD' music video
Music // 4 days ago
Dreamcatcher releases 'Villains' EP, 'OOTD' music video
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- K-pop group Dreamcatcher released the album "Villains" and a music video for "OOTD."
Ariana DeBose performs 'This Wish' on 'Good Morning America'
Music // 4 days ago
Ariana DeBose performs 'This Wish' on 'Good Morning America'
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Ariana DeBose performed "This Wish," a song from the animated Disney film "Wish," on "Good Morning America."
Taeyeon teases 'Nightmare' song from 'To. X' EP
Music // 5 days ago
Taeyeon teases 'Nightmare' song from 'To. X' EP
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- K-pop star and Girls' Generation member Taeyeon shared a highlight clip for "Nightmare," a song from her solo album "To. X."
Bjork recruits Rosalia for new song 'Oral'
Music // 5 days ago
Bjork recruits Rosalia for new song 'Oral'
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Björk released a single and music video for her song "Oral" featuring Rosalía.
Rolling Stones announce North American tour for 2024
Music // 5 days ago
Rolling Stones announce North American tour for 2024
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The Rolling Stones will perform on a North American stadium tour in 2024.
The Boyz release new album, 'Watch It' music video
Music // 6 days ago
The Boyz release new album, 'Watch It' music video
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- K-pop group The Boyz released the album "Phantasy Pt. 2: Sixth Sense" and a music video for "Watch It."
Garth Brooks discusses new album, calls Las Vegas show 'a joy'
Music // 6 days ago
Garth Brooks discusses new album, calls Las Vegas show 'a joy'
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Garth Brooks discussed his album "Time Traveler" and his Las Vegas residency show on "Good Morning America."
NewJeans, Stray Kids perform at Billboard Music Awards
Music // 1 week ago
NewJeans, Stray Kids perform at Billboard Music Awards
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- K-pop stars NewJeans and Stray Kids performed and won awards at the Billboard Music Awards.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cher jumped on bed after Stevie Wonder agreed to sing on her Christmas album
Cher jumped on bed after Stevie Wonder agreed to sing on her Christmas album
Eric McCormack and wife Janet divorcing after 26 years of marriage
Eric McCormack and wife Janet divorcing after 26 years of marriage
'Hunger Games' prequel tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Hunger Games' prequel tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Michigan store sells two big-winner lottery tickets in two months
Michigan store sells two big-winner lottery tickets in two months
Movie review: 'Leave the World Behind' dumbs down the apocalypse
Movie review: 'Leave the World Behind' dumbs down the apocalypse
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement