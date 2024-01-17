Nicki Minaj adds 13 dates to 'Pink Friday 2' tour

1 of 5 | Nicki Minaj announced new shows in North America and Europe for her "Pink Friday 2" tour. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Nicki Minaj has added 13 dates to her Pink Friday 2 tour. The 41-year-old singer and rapper announced the new shows Tuesday and said there will be "more on the way." Advertisement

"BARBZ LOOK!!!!!!!13 NEW shows added to the PF2 TOUR !! Plus MORE on the way," she wrote on Instagram.

Tickets for the shows go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. local time.

The new dates include stops in North America and Europe:

March 21 - Atlanta, at State Farm Arena

March 24 - Nashville, at Bridgestone Arena

April 8 - Boston, at TD Garden

April 25 - Chicago, at United Center

April 30 - Toronto, at Scotiabank Arena

May 1 - Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays Center

May 23 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Ziggo Dome

May 29 - Glasgow, U.K., at OVO Hydro

May 30 - Manchester, U.K., at Co-Op Live

June 4 - Cologne, Germany, at Lanxess Arena

June 9 - Paris, at Accor Arena

June 11 - Copenhagen, Denmark, at Royal Arena

June 12 - Stockholm, Sweden, at Tele2 Arena

Minaj announced the Pink Friday 2 world tour in December. The tour begins March 1 in Oakland, Calif., and runs through June 12 at this time.

Pink Friday 2 shares a name with Minaj's latest album, released in December. Pink Friday 2 is a sequel to Minaj's 2010 album Pink Friday and her first new album in over five years.

