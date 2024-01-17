Nicki Minaj adds 13 dates to 'Pink Friday 2' tour

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Nicki Minaj has added 13 dates to her Pink Friday 2 tour.
The 41-year-old singer and rapper announced the new shows Tuesday and said there will be "more on the way."
|Advertisement
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Nicki Minaj has added 13 dates to her Pink Friday 2 tour. The 41-year-old singer and rapper announced the new shows Tuesday and said there will be "more on the way."
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Nicki Minaj has added 13 dates to her Pink Friday 2 tour.
The 41-year-old singer and rapper announced the new shows Tuesday and said there will be "more on the way."
"BARBZ LOOK!!!!!!!13 NEW shows added to the PF2 TOUR !! Plus MORE on the way," she wrote on Instagram.
Tickets for the shows go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. local time.
The new dates include stops in North America and Europe:
March 21 - Atlanta, at State Farm Arena
March 24 - Nashville, at Bridgestone Arena
April 8 - Boston, at TD Garden
April 25 - Chicago, at United Center
April 30 - Toronto, at Scotiabank Arena
May 1 - Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays Center
May 23 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Ziggo Dome
May 29 - Glasgow, U.K., at OVO Hydro
May 30 - Manchester, U.K., at Co-Op Live
June 4 - Cologne, Germany, at Lanxess Arena
June 9 - Paris, at Accor Arena
June 11 - Copenhagen, Denmark, at Royal Arena
June 12 - Stockholm, Sweden, at Tele2 Arena
Minaj announced the Pink Friday 2 world tour in December. The tour begins March 1 in Oakland, Calif., and runs through June 12 at this time.
Pink Friday 2 shares a name with Minaj's latest album, released in December. Pink Friday 2 is a sequel to Minaj's 2010 album Pink Friday and her first new album in over five years.