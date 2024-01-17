Trending
Advertisement
Music
Jan. 17, 2024 / 10:03 AM

Nicki Minaj adds 13 dates to 'Pink Friday 2' tour

By Annie Martin
Nicki Minaj announced new shows in North America and Europe for her "Pink Friday 2" tour. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Nicki Minaj announced new shows in North America and Europe for her "Pink Friday 2" tour. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Nicki Minaj has added 13 dates to her Pink Friday 2 tour.

The 41-year-old singer and rapper announced the new shows Tuesday and said there will be "more on the way."

Advertisement

"BARBZ LOOK!!!!!!!13 NEW shows added to the PF2 TOUR !! Plus MORE on the way," she wrote on Instagram.

Tickets for the shows go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. local time.

The new dates include stops in North America and Europe:

March 21 - Atlanta, at State Farm Arena

March 24 - Nashville, at Bridgestone Arena

April 8 - Boston, at TD Garden

April 25 - Chicago, at United Center

April 30 - Toronto, at Scotiabank Arena

May 1 - Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays Center

May 23 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Ziggo Dome

May 29 - Glasgow, U.K., at OVO Hydro

Advertisement

May 30 - Manchester, U.K., at Co-Op Live

June 4 - Cologne, Germany, at Lanxess Arena

June 9 - Paris, at Accor Arena

June 11 - Copenhagen, Denmark, at Royal Arena

June 12 - Stockholm, Sweden, at Tele2 Arena

Advertisement

Minaj announced the Pink Friday 2 world tour in December. The tour begins March 1 in Oakland, Calif., and runs through June 12 at this time.

Pink Friday 2 shares a name with Minaj's latest album, released in December. Pink Friday 2 is a sequel to Minaj's 2010 album Pink Friday and her first new album in over five years.

Nicki Minaj turns 40: a look back

Nicki Minaj appears backstage at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on September 12, 2010. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and Tyler, the Creator to headline Coachella
Music // 21 minutes ago
Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and Tyler, the Creator to headline Coachella
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat, Peso Pluma, Blur, J Balvin, No Doubt and other artists will perform at Coachella music festival.
Nmixx shares 'Dash' performance video
Music // 20 hours ago
Nmixx shares 'Dash' performance video
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- K-pop group Nmixx released a performance video for "Dash" following the release of its EP "Fe3O4: Break."
Drake, J. Cole delay 'It's All a Blur - Big as the What?' tour
Music // 20 hours ago
Drake, J. Cole delay 'It's All a Blur - Big as the What?' tour
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Drake and J. Cole postponed the start of their "It's All a Blur - Big as the What?" tour to February.
Sum 41 announces final tour
Music // 21 hours ago
Sum 41 announces final tour
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Sum 41 will perform on the farewell world tour "Tour of the Setting Sum."
Janet Jackson announces 'Together Again' tour with Nelly
Music // 21 hours ago
Janet Jackson announces 'Together Again' tour with Nelly
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Janet Jackson will perform across North America on her "Together Again" tour with Nelly.
Post Malone, The Killers, SZA to headline Governors Ball
Music // 22 hours ago
Post Malone, The Killers, SZA to headline Governors Ball
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Post Malone, Rauw Alejandro, The Killers, 21 Savage, SZA, Peso Pluma and other artists will perform at Governors Ball music festival.
Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Grammys
Music // 22 hours ago
Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Grammys
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo will take the stage at the Grammy Awards in February.
Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)' tops U.S. album chart
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift's "1989 (Taylor's Version)" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a third consecutive week.
Nmixx shares 'Dash' music video teaser
Music // 4 days ago
Nmixx shares 'Dash' music video teaser
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- K-pop group Nmixx released a preview of its video for "Dash," a single from its album "FE3O4: Break."
Ariana Grande returns with 'Yes, And?' single, music video
Music // 4 days ago
Ariana Grande returns with 'Yes, And?' single, music video
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande released a single and music video for "Yes, And?," her first new music in over three years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jon Hamm: 'Fargo' character unaware of his hypocrisy
Jon Hamm: 'Fargo' character unaware of his hypocrisy
Drake, J. Cole delay 'It's All a Blur - Big as the What?' tour
Drake, J. Cole delay 'It's All a Blur - Big as the What?' tour
'Bachelorette' alum Clare Crawley celebrates birth of first child: 'She's here!'
'Bachelorette' alum Clare Crawley celebrates birth of first child: 'She's here!'
'Death and Other Details' stars: Shipboard murder mystery has family tension, laughs
'Death and Other Details' stars: Shipboard murder mystery has family tension, laughs
Famous birthdays for Jan. 17: Michelle Obama, Lucy Boynton
Famous birthdays for Jan. 17: Michelle Obama, Lucy Boynton
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement