Dec. 21, 2023

Nicki Minaj discusses her son on 'Late Show': 'He runs everything'

By Annie Martin
Nicki Minaj discussed her son, known as Papa Bear, on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Nicki Minaj discussed her son, known as Papa Bear, on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Nicki Minaj is opening up about her son.

The 41-year-old singer and rapper discussed her 3-year-old son, known as Papa Bear, during Wednesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Minaj welcomed her son with her husband, Kenneth Petty, in September 2020.

On The Late Show, Minaj said her son is old enough to show some interest in the holidays.

"This year, I did see him being excited about the Christmas tree. So he understood a lot more now," she said. "Last year, he had all these gifts and he just wanted to play with the boxes."

Minaj then marveled at her son's strength.

"He's so strong! I never imagined that a baby could be strong. If he wants to push me, my body will move," the star said. "He runs everything.

"And he's been watching that movie, the baby boss movie. So he acts like that -- he channels that," she added, referencing The Boss Baby.

Minaj gave a shoutout to other parents, saying, "I don't know how y'all did it."

"God bless y'all, because I didn't understand how in-depth this thing was. It never stops. It's every day," she said of parenthood.

Minaj introduced her son to Rihanna in September 2021 and threw a Kung Fu Panda-themed party for her son's first birthday the next month.

The rapper released Pink Friday 2, her first new album in over five years, this month and will promote the album with a new world tour.

In addition, Minaj confirmed on Watch What Happens Live last week that a docuseries about her life and career is "absolutely still coming."

Nicki Minaj turns 40: a look back

Nicki Minaj appears backstage at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on September 12, 2010. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

